The teams are in for round six's Sunday games

Tahlia Gillard, Hannah Ewings, Annabel Johnson. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has been given a defensive boost for its battle with West Coast, with Tahlia Gillard and Sinead Goldrick returning from knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Tall Georgia Campbell will miss with injury, while Lily Johnson and Jemma Rigoni have been dropped.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Adelaide will have a markedly different forward line, with Hannah Ewings, Lily Tarlinton and Brooke Smith coming into the side for Caitlin Gould (broken wrist) and Chelsea Randall (concussion), while recruit Grace Kelly (calf) is also sidelined.

Defender Annabel Johnson will make her long-awaited club debut for West Coast, having torn her ACL last year after crossing from Geelong. Former skipper Emma Swanson misses with a one-match ban for striking, with draftee Lu Painter out due to concussion.

Julie O'Sullivan comes out of the side after rupturing her left ACL last weekend, with Sydney facing an unchanged Greater Western Sydney fresh off its first win for the year.

Brisbane has been forced into a rare double change, with forward Shanae Davison and defender Rania Crozier coming into the side for Nat Grider (concussion) and hard-nut forward Ellie Hampson (broken collarbone).

Learn More 21:33

Former No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been named for the Western Bulldogs for the first time this year, replacing managed key forward Emma McDonald.

The Doggies have swung the changes after losing to the Giants, dropping Brooke Barwick, Naomi Ferres and Keeley Hardingham, and recalling experienced pair Ellie Gavalas, Lou Stephenson and draftee Sarah Poustie.

Richmond has named Grace Egan and Montana Beruldsen to replace tall Montana McKinnon (ACL) and suspended small forward Emelia Yassir, backing Poppy Kelly to shoulder the bulk of the ruck load.

Montana McKinnon warms up ahead of the match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Tigers will face an unchanged St Kilda, with Nic Xenos and key back Ella Friend named emergencies despite overcoming injuries.

Gold Coast has been boosted by the return of Jamie Stanton from an ankle injury, replacing Keely Fullerton.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: R.Sargent-Wilson

Out: J.O'Sullivan (ACL)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Melbourne v West Coast at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: T.Gillard, S.Goldrick, A.Pisano

Out: G.Campbell (Injured), L.Johnson (omitted), J.Rigoni (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: A.Johnson, K.Kavanagh, B.Smith

Out: E.Swanson (suspension), L.Painter (concussion), L.McGrath (Injured)

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Whitten Oval, 3.05pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Poustie, K.Weston-Turner, L.Stephenson, E.Gavalas

Out: E.McDonald (managed), B.Barwick (omitted), K.Hardingham (omitted), N.Ferres (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: S.Davison, R.Crozier

Out: N.Grider (concussion), E.Hampson (collarbone)

St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Nil

Out: Nil

RICHMOND

In: G.Egan, M.Beruldsen

Out: E.Yassir (suspension), M.McKinnon (ACL)

Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Stanton

Out: K.Fullerton (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, H.Ewings, L.Tarlinton

Out: G.Kelly (calf), C.Randall (concussion), C.Gould (wrist)