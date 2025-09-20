Jasmine Garner celebrates during the Round six match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Arden Street Ground, September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE IMPERIOUS North Melbourne has seen off yet another challenger to its throne, demolishing Carlton to the tune of 53 points at Arden Street.

The Blues had been coming off three straight wins – one of which was against last year's Grand Finalist Brisbane – and Saturday's game loomed as the toughest test of all and a good litmus test as to just how much they had improved.

The answer? A far better team than last year, but still a long way off seriously challenging the commanding Kangaroos, who were a clear class above in the 12.7 (79) to 4.2 (26) victory.

Carlton's pressure was excellent in the first half and it took some very neat skills by hand and foot for North Melbourne to work its way out of contests.

Once on the outside, the Roos glided across the field, Amy Smith and Tess Craven waxing lyrical on the wings and comfortably covering the absence of Taylah Gatt, out for an extended period with a syndesmosis injury suffered last week.

Rising first-year Poppy Scholz was swung from defence to attack in the second term, and had an instant impact, kicking the Blues' first goal for the game.

But Carlton continually coughed up the footy in its defensive zone, with 31 of North Melbourne's first 34 points coming directly from turnover.

Ash Riddell continued to accumulate the ball at will, with a revised Champion Data count increasing her tally to an AFLW record 44 disposals, while Jas Garner put in a well-rounded performance, tackling hard and being a presence all over the field.

By contrast, Erone Fitzpatrick and Dayna Finn – who have been such a source of run and excitement in the past month – were well and truly muted, with the former matched up against fellow Irishwoman Erika O'Shea for portions of the game.

Despite kicking 12 majors, the Roos didn't have a multiple goal-kicker till their eighth goal when Alice O'Loughlin secured her second, such was their spread of scoring power across the ground.

North Melbourne suffered a late blow before the opening siren, losing tough forward Vikki Wall to the elbow injury she picked up last week, but it had no bearing on the final result.

There's another Scholz in town

She's flown under the radar a bit, both within her draft class and in the shadow of older sister Matilda, but Poppy Scholz is building a fine debut AFLW season. Drafted as a tall utility who can play on all three lines, Scholz the younger has spent most of her year in defence, but was switched early to provide a target in attack. She has excellent hands overhead, a sense of timing beyond her years, and sharp skills to round out the package.

The rise of the quiet North achievers

They fly under the radar, and you get the sense that's just how they like it. Wingers Smith and Craven are just as integral to North Melbourne's performance as Riddell and Garner, providing ever-dependable layers on the outside of the contest and tireless running across all four quarters. Smith is in comfortably career-best form this year, averaging 18.2 disposals per match (before Saturday's game), up from 12.6 last year, while Craven is often entrusted with the kick-outs and then bobs up down the other end in front of goal.

Up next

North Melbourne takes on Essendon at Windy Hill on Friday afternoon – a public holiday in Melbourne – while Carlton hosts Fremantle at Ikon Park in the twilight slot on the same day.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 5.3 8.5 12.7 (79)

CARLTON 0.1 1.2 2.2 4.2 (26)

GOALS

North Melbourne: O'Loughlin 2, Randall 2, Garner 2, Riddell, Shierlaw, Craven, Bruton, Bogue, Smith

Carlton: Bohanna 2, Scholz, S.McKay

BEST

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Smith, Craven, Bruton, Tripodi

Carlton: Hill, Finn, Cordner, Fitzgerald

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Carlton: Nil

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Vikki Wall (elbow), replaced in selected side by Amy Gavin Mangan

Carlton: Nil

Crowd: 2,633 at Arden Street Oval