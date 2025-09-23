AFLW injury list, R7: Crows veteran could return, doubt over key Blue
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round seven
Chelsea Randall kicks the ball during Kuwarna's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos
ADELAIDE could regain Chelsea Randall for its clash against Sydney, while Mimi Hill may be sidelined for Carlton.
The Crows may welcome back Randall from concussion for Sunday's clash at Thomas Farms Oval, with the veteran a test for the encounter.
Hill reported "hamstring awareness" after the Blues' loss to North Melbourne and will face a test for Friday's meeting with Fremantle.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould
Wrist
TBC
Grace Kelly
Calf
Test
Georgia McKee
Ankle
Season
Kiera Mueller
Elbow
Test
Hannah Munyard
Ankle
4-6 weeks
Chelsea Randall
Concussion
Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Natalie Grider
Concussion
Test
Ellie Hampson
Collarbone
5-7 weeks
Charlotte Mullins
Concussion
TBC
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Yasmin Duursma
Collarbone
3-5 weeks
Mimi Hill
Hamstring awareness
Test
Maddy Guerin
Corked shin
Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed
Knee
Season
Bri Davey
Ankle
TBC
Kellyann Hogan
Shoulder
1-2 weeks
Kalinda Howarth
Knee
Test
Charlotte Taylor
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddison Gay
ACL strain
2-3 weeks
Georgia Gee
Neck
Test
Emily Gough
ACL
Season
Amelia Radford
ACL
Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel
PCL
Season
Jess Verbrugge
Syndesmosis
Season
Brooke Walker
ACL
Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan
Knee
Season
Jess Low
Concussion
Test
Madi Scanlon
Quad
Test
Aine Tighe
Knee
3 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Julia Crockett-Grills
Hamstring
TBC
Emma Kilpatrick
Concussion
Protocols
Chloe Scheer
Knee
Indefinite
Shelley Scott
Calf
5-6 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick
Knee
Season
Daisy D'Arcy
Knee
Season
Darcie Davies
Knee
Test
Katie Lynch
Ankle
Test
Sienna McMullen
Foot
Test
Nyalli Milne
Ankle
4-6 weeks
Heidi Talbot
Shoulder
Season
Charlotte Wilson
Leg
Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva
Hamstring
Test
Caitlin Fletcher
Hip
Season
Georgia Garnett Elbow
Test
Grace Kos Elbow
Season
Alyce Parker
Foot
7 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen
Hamstring
3-5 weeks
Katlyn Ashmore
Hamstring
Test
Emily Everist
Concussion
TBC
Bridie Hipwell
Leg
Season
Ainslie Kemp
Knee
Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley
Knee
5-6 weeks
Jacinta Hose
Back
Season
Sarah Lampard
Calf
3-4 weeks
Blaithin Mackin
Knee
2-3 weeks
Olivia Purcell
Knee
Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan
Knee
Season
Taylah Gatt
Ankle
5-6 weeks
Alice O'Loughlin
Liver
TBC
Vikki Wall
Elbow
Test
Sarah Wright
Personal reasons
TBC
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity
Knee
TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson
Knee
Season
Cheyenne Hammond
Finger
Test
Julia Teakle
Foot
TBC
Caitlin Wendland
Knee
Season
Piper Window
Ankle
Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Zoe Hargreaves
ACL
Season
Jodie Hicks
Foot
TBC
Tessa Lavey
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Montana McKinnon
ACL
Season
Charley Ryan
ACL
Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler
Knee
Season
Ella Friend
Concussion
Test
Alana Gee
Knee
3-4 weeks
Darcy Guttridge
Foot
1-2 weeks
Olivia Vesely
Concussion
Protocols
Nicola Xenos
Foot
Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier
Ankle
Season
Sofia Hurley
Quad
1-2 weeks
Julie O'Sullivan
ACL
Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker
Illness
1-2 weeks
Bella Lewis
Hip
Test
Courtney Lindgren
Back
Season
Liz McGrath
Ankle
2 weeks
Lucia Painter
Concussion
TBC
Beth Schilling
Foot
Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant
Hamstring
2 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025