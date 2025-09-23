Chelsea Randall kicks the ball during Kuwarna's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE could regain Chelsea Randall for its clash against Sydney, while Mimi Hill may be sidelined for Carlton.

The Crows may welcome back Randall from concussion for Sunday's clash at Thomas Farms Oval, with the veteran a test for the encounter.

Hill reported "hamstring awareness" after the Blues' loss to North Melbourne and will face a test for Friday's meeting with Fremantle.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould Wrist TBC
Grace Kelly Calf Test
Georgia McKee Ankle Season
Kiera Mueller Elbow Test
Hannah Munyard Ankle 4-6 weeks
Chelsea Randall Concussion Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Natalie Grider Concussion Test
Ellie Hampson Collarbone 5-7 weeks
Charlotte Mullins Concussion TBC
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Yasmin Duursma Collarbone 3-5 weeks
Mimi Hill Hamstring awareness Test
Maddy Guerin Corked shin Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Bri Davey Ankle TBC
Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Kalinda Howarth Knee Test
Charlotte Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddison Gay ACL strain 2-3 weeks
Georgia Gee Neck Test
Emily Gough ACL Season
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season
Brooke Walker ACL Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Jess Low Concussion Test
Madi Scanlon Quad Test
Aine Tighe Knee 3 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Julia Crockett-Grills Hamstring TBC
Emma Kilpatrick Concussion Protocols
Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite
Shelley Scott Calf 5-6 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Darcie Davies Knee Test
Katie Lynch Ankle Test
Sienna McMullen Foot Test
Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Charlotte Wilson Leg Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Hamstring Test
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Georgia Garnett  Elbow Test
Grace Kos  Elbow Season
Alyce Parker Foot 7 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Katlyn Ashmore Hamstring Test
Emily Everist Concussion TBC
Bridie Hipwell Leg Season
Ainslie Kemp Knee Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley Knee 5-6 weeks
Jacinta Hose Back Season
Sarah Lampard Calf 3-4 weeks
Blaithin Mackin Knee 2-3 weeks
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season
Taylah Gatt Ankle 5-6 weeks
Alice O'Loughlin Liver TBC
Vikki Wall Elbow Test
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season
Cheyenne Hammond Finger Test
Julia Teakle Foot TBC
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Piper Window Ankle Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Jodie Hicks Foot TBC
Tessa Lavey Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Montana McKinnon ACL Season
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season
Ella Friend Concussion Test
Alana Gee Knee 3-4 weeks
Darcy Guttridge Foot 1-2 weeks
Olivia Vesely Concussion Protocols
Nicola Xenos Foot Test
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Sofia Hurley Quad 1-2 weeks
Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker Illness 1-2 weeks
Bella Lewis Hip Test
Courtney Lindgren Back Season
Liz McGrath Ankle 2 weeks
Lucia Painter Concussion TBC
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Updated: September 23, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant Hamstring 2 weeks
Updated: September 23, 2025