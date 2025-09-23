Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round seven

Chelsea Randall kicks the ball during Kuwarna's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE could regain Chelsea Randall for its clash against Sydney, while Mimi Hill may be sidelined for Carlton.

The Crows may welcome back Randall from concussion for Sunday's clash at Thomas Farms Oval, with the veteran a test for the encounter.

Hill reported "hamstring awareness" after the Blues' loss to North Melbourne and will face a test for Friday's meeting with Fremantle.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caitlin Gould Wrist TBC Grace Kelly Calf Test Georgia McKee Ankle Season Kiera Mueller Elbow Test Hannah Munyard Ankle 4-6 weeks Chelsea Randall Concussion Test Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Natalie Grider Concussion Test Ellie Hampson Collarbone 5-7 weeks Charlotte Mullins Concussion TBC Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Yasmin Duursma Collarbone 3-5 weeks Mimi Hill Hamstring awareness Test Maddy Guerin Corked shin Test Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Knee Season Bri Davey Ankle TBC Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 1-2 weeks Kalinda Howarth Knee Test Charlotte Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddison Gay ACL strain 2-3 weeks Georgia Gee Neck Test Emily Gough ACL Season Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season Brooke Walker ACL Season Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Jess Low Concussion Test Madi Scanlon Quad Test Aine Tighe Knee 3 weeks Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Julia Crockett-Grills Hamstring TBC Emma Kilpatrick Concussion Protocols Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite Shelley Scott Calf 5-6 weeks Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Darcie Davies Knee Test Katie Lynch Ankle Test Sienna McMullen Foot Test Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Charlotte Wilson Leg Test Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Hamstring Test Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Georgia Garnett Elbow Test Grace Kos Elbow Season Alyce Parker Foot 7 weeks Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 3-5 weeks Katlyn Ashmore Hamstring Test Emily Everist Concussion TBC Bridie Hipwell Leg Season Ainslie Kemp Knee Season Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley Knee 5-6 weeks Jacinta Hose Back Season Sarah Lampard Calf 3-4 weeks Blaithin Mackin Knee 2-3 weeks Olivia Purcell Knee Season Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season Taylah Gatt Ankle 5-6 weeks Alice O'Loughlin Liver TBC Vikki Wall Elbow Test Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season Cheyenne Hammond Finger Test Julia Teakle Foot TBC Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Piper Window Ankle Test Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Jodie Hicks Foot TBC Tessa Lavey Hamstring 1-2 weeks Montana McKinnon ACL Season Charley Ryan ACL Season Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season Ella Friend Concussion Test Alana Gee Knee 3-4 weeks Darcy Guttridge Foot 1-2 weeks Olivia Vesely Concussion Protocols Nicola Xenos Foot Test Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Ankle Season Sofia Hurley Quad 1-2 weeks Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season Updated: September 23, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sanne Bakker Illness 1-2 weeks Bella Lewis Hip Test Courtney Lindgren Back Season Liz McGrath Ankle 2 weeks Lucia Painter Concussion TBC Beth Schilling Foot Season Updated: September 23, 2025