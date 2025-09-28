All the action from Sunday's round seven AFLW matches

Jesse Wardlaw (left) and Matilda Scholz. Picture: AFL Media

IN THE AFTERGLOW of the AFL Grand Final comes a big day of AFLW action, with four games in four states across the day.

Up first, St Kilda hosts Port Adelaide at RSEA Park.

SAINTS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

The Saints have strung two games together after a slump in form and will be looking to go for a third

The Power however knocked off high-flying Melbourne just a few weeks ago, showing they're capable of anything.

Once the action wraps up in Moorabbin, attention shifts to Adelaide where the Crows host Sydney in the second match of the day.

The Swans will be out for retribution after a shock loss to crosstown rival Greater Western Sydney last week, but face a stiff test in the Crows.

CROWS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

While not quite hitting the heights of seasons prior, the Crows are still in the upper echelon of teams in 2025, and will no doubt make the Swans work for every disposal.

Winless so far this season, Richmond faces a tough challenge when it travels to Brighton Homes Arena to take on Brisbane on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers put up a decent fight against St Kilda last week, but have their work cut out for them against a Lions outfit trying to settle a spluttering season.

LIONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

The Lions are yet to win in front of a home crowd this year, and will no doubt be keen to get a win in front of the Lions faithful that has turned out in droves so far this season.

In the last match of the round, West Coast hosts a resurgent Greater Western Sydney on Sunday evening.

After a torrid start to the season, the Giants have found some form, knocking off the Swans last week and the Bulldogs the week prior.

EAGLES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

While the Eagles started the year with aplomb, they've dropped off in recent weeks, leaving the door wide open for the Giants to vie for a third win in a row.