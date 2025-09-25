The teams are in for round seven's Friday games plus Sunday squads

Ally Morphett, Emma King and Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has swung the changes after consecutive losses, Melbourne has suffered a double defensive injury blow, and North Melbourne premiership tall Emma King has finally broken her way back into the team.

Former No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner's return to the Western Bulldogs' side lasted just one week, with Emma McDonald recalled after a week managed.

The Demons have lost Saraid Taylor and Molly O'Hehir to injury, with youngsters Lily Johnson and Jemma Rigoni filling their boots in the backline.

Scott Gowans has moved the magnets right around in response to the Swans' losses, although Ally Morphett will miss with injury. Holly Cooper and Ash Van Loon have been dropped, with Sarah Steele-Park a chance to make her debut in Sunday's game.

North Melbourne will be without All-Australian forward Alice O'Loughlin following a lacerated liver discovered after the club's 53-point win over Carlton last week. Vikki Wall has come into the forward line, overcoming an elbow concern, as has King, with last week's late inclusion Amy Gavin Mangan making way.

Opponent Essendon has regained Georgia Gee after a week out with a neck complaint, with youngster Taya Chambers making way.

Kalinda Howarth is set to miss just one week after there were fears for the worst when she suffered a knee injury in Collingwood's loss to Hawthorn last week, and she has been replaced by Annie Lee. Muireann Atkinson has been dropped for forward Grace Campbell is a slight restructure of the side.

Gold Coast has been boosted by the speedy return of Charlotte Wilson from a fibula fracture, named after just three weeks on the sideline, but Darcie Davies will face another week on the sidelines with a knee complaint.

Fremantle has made just the one change, regaining Jess Low from concussion in the stead of Poppy Stockwell, while opponent Carlton has made two changes, with Keeley Skepper (managed) and Meg Robertson recalled.

Mimi Hill (hamstring awareness) and Maddy Guerin (shin) have both been named after being listed as tests.

Irish recruit Grace Kos is out of Greater Western Sydney's side to face West Coast, with an elbow injury ruling her out for the remainder of the season, while Georgia Garnett appears to have overcome her own elbow concern to be named for the trip west. Former captain Alicia Eva is also in line for a return from a hamstring issue that has seen her miss the last three weeks. The Giants will be determined to notch up the win to make it three consecutive victories for the first time in their AFLW history.

The Eagles are a chance of regaining former skipper Emma Swanson from suspension, while Dana Hooker has been named in the extended squad after a few weeks out of the side. Co-captain Bella Lewis has been named for now, despite a hip issue limiting her last week.

Port Adelaide has received a huge boost, with Piper Window and Cheyenne Hammond back from an ankle and finger respectively. Alissia Brook and Jas Evans are the players to make way for the pair, with the chance for more changes to come.

Jodie Hicks will miss Richmond's trip to Queensland, out for an indefinite amount of time with a foot issue, with Katelyn Cox the front-runner to be recalled to the backline in Sunday's game.

Brisbane has one confirmed out so far, with Charlotte Mullins missing with concussion, but Nat Grider is available after her own head knock.

The Saints have been forced to make at least two changes to their squad for Sunday's clash with the Power, as J'Noemi Anderson (ankle) and Molly McDonald (leg/ankle) both picked up injuries in last week's win over the Tigers, while Kayla Forbes has been dropped. A host of players have been included in the extended squad, including Darcy Guttridge (foot), Ella Friend (concussion), Nic Xenos (heel) and tall Zoe Besanko.

Adelaide is a chance to regain Grace Kelly after a week out with a calf issue, but former captain Chelsea Randall will miss a second week with concussion.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: L.Johnson, J.Rigoni

Out: S.Taylor (hamstring), M.O'Hehir (knee soreness)

GOLD COAST

In: C.Wilson, T.Oliver

Out: M.Salisbury (omitted), T.Gregory (omitted)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: G.Gee

Out: T.Chambers (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: V.Wall, E.King

Out: A.O'Loughlin (lacerated liver), A.Gavin Mangan (omitted)

Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5.05pm AEST

CARLTON

In: K.Skepper, M.Robertson

Out: L.Field (omitted), S.O'Connell (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: J.Low

Out: P.Stockwell (omitted)

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.McDonald

Out: K.Weston-Turner (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: A.Lee, G.Campbell

Out: K.Howarth (knee), M.Atkinson (omitted)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Z.Besanko, D.Guttridge, E.Friend, N.Xenos, N.Plane, Ar.Clarke

Out: M.McDonald (leg), J.Anderson (ankle), K.Forbes (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Hammond, J.Sowden, P.Window, L.Paterson, J.Stewart

Out: A.Brook (omitted), J.Evans (omitted)

Adelaide v Sydney at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: G.Kelly, C.Leuzzi, K.Cronin

Out: Nil

SYDNEY

In: C.Reid, S.Steele-Park, R.Privitelli, K.Hillier, G.Davies, I.Brown

Out: H.Cooper (omitted), A.Morphett (calf), A.Van Loon (omitted)

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: N.Grider, P.Boltz, D.Heslop, C.Wright

Out: C.Mullins (concussion)

RICHMOND

In: K.Cox, E.Yassir, C.Wicksteed, L.Brazzale

Out: J.Hicks (foot)

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: E.Swanson, D.Hooker, L.Boyd

Out: Nil

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Eva, S.Kavanagh, A.Newman, F.Davies

Out: G.Kos (elbow)