Melbourne has notched up its seventh win of the season with victory over Essendon

Tayla Harris soars for a mark during the AFLW R8 match between Melbourne and Essendon at Ikon Park on October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ON A night where Taylor Swift's new album was being celebrated, it was another Tayla who put on a showgirl performance.

Melbourne's Tayla Harris was spectacular in her side's 14-point win over Essendon, kicking two goals, laying five tackles and collecting 17 disposals in a physical contest on Friday night at Ikon Park.

Harris was the game's only multiple goalscorer in the Demons' 5.6 (36) to 3.4 (22) win in front of a crowd of 2,681.

But Melbourne will be sweating on a huge collision between Harris and young Bomber Amy Gaylor in the third quarter that could be looked at by the Match Review Officer.

The Dees also have concerns over midfielder Shelley Heath, who left the game in the final term with what appeared to be a serious injury.

Friday's loss makes it Essendon's fifth in a row, with its last win taking place in round three when it defeated 18th-placed Richmond.

However, the Bombers faithful will be impressed by their team's four-quarter performance, Essendon kicking the last two goals of the game to reduce the final margin.

Melbourne came out of the blocks firing, kicking the first three goals of the match through key forwards Harris and Georgia Gall.

After the Dees' dominant start, Essendon settled and stemmed the flow of goals while adding one of its own from an outstanding chasedown tackle by former rugby union player Grace Booker.

But the Demons' experience, physicality and pressure lifted as they dominated possession and territory.

Melbourne linked up through the middle of the ground, the usual suspects Kate Hore (19 disposals, five clearances and eight tackles), Maeve Chaplin (24 disposals, 606 metres gained and 14 intercept possessions) and Eliza McNamara (24 disposals, five tackles) constantly finding the footy.

But that connection fell away when Melbourne went inside 50 with the Demons only able to kick five goals from 40 inside 50s.

Madison Prespakis was Essendon's best, finishing with 29 disposals in her 75th game.

The Bombers will be buoyed after star defender Maddi Gay made a successful return, playing her first game since straining her ACL in a pre-season practice match against North Melbourne.

The half-back finished the match with 21 disposals and seven intercept possessions.

Swifties unite

Friday night's match just happened to coincide with the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl. To celebrate the occasion, home side Melbourne threw a Swifties party, with themed entertainment including Swift's songs playing throughout the game, while the crowd was filled with Taylor Swift bracelets and performers, but it was the players on the field that put together the real show. It was an entertaining game with physicality, skill and standout performances. Swift would be proud.

Dees dislocations

Shelley Heath came from the ground injured in the fourth quarter and looked to be in a significant amount of pain. The midfielder was given the green whistle and lay down on her back while being assessed by the club's medical staff. Coach Mick Stinear confirmed in his post-match press conference that Heath had dislocated her finger, allaying fears that the role player would be set for a stint on the sidelines. It was the second finger dislocation at the Demons this week, with Tayla Harris also injuring hers during training.

Shelley Heath on the sidelines during the AFLW R8 match between Melbourne and Essendon at Ikon Park on October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Up next

Essendon will face the Western Bulldogs next Friday night at Mission Whitten Oval in the opening match of Pride Round. Melbourne will head west to play Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on Sunday evening.

MELBOURNE 3.1 4.2 5.3 5.6 (36)

ESSENDON 1.0 1.1 1.3 3.4 (22)

GOALS

Melbourne: Harris 2, Gall, Wotherspoon, Fitzsimon

Essendon: Brooker, Gee, Ridewood

BEST

Melbourne: Chaplin, Hore, McNamara, Fitzsimon, Harris

Essendon: Prespakis, Gay, Nanscawen, Clarke

INJURIES

Melbourne: Shelley Heath (TBC)

Essendon: Nil

Crowd: 2,681 at Ikon Park