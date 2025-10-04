North Melbourne has bulldozed its way to yet another victory, making short work of the Swans

North Melbourne players celebrate a goal during round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne have extended its remarkable run of AFLW dominance, cruising to a 68-point victory over Sydney to make it 20 straight wins.

Ash Riddell, for the third time this season, broke her own AFLW record for most possessions in a match.

Riddell helped herself to 45 disposals in Saturday's rout, while Kangaroos teammate Jasmine Garner (four goals and 28 possessions) was also unstoppable in Launceston.

North hasn't lost a match since the 2023 Grand Final, making a mockery of rivals throughout a stunning 22-game undefeated streak.

The all-conquering Roos are eyeing a slice of Australian rules history as they bear down on Geelong's record of 23 consecutive wins, compiled across the 1952 and 1953 VFL seasons.

North prevailed 13.10 (88) to 3.2 (20) at UTAS Stadium, overwhelming the Swans despite hamstrung star Eilish Sheerin's last-minute withdrawal.

Sydney started well and trailed by two points at quarter-time.

The visitors were then brutally outclassed, failing to score in the second and third terms as North busted the contest open with eight goals.

The hosts claimed a 24-point lead at the major break, with Garner's party trick proving the highlight of the second-quarter onslaught.

Close to the 50m arc, she hurriedly snapped under pressure and the Sherrin lobbed in the pocket before turning sharply and bouncing end over end for a goal.

The Kangaroos will finish round eight in top spot, one game and percentage clear of Melbourne and Hawthorn.

Riddell and Garner were the Kangaroos' best.

But the reigning premiers had plenty of contributors in what was a textbook display: aggressive yet astute ball movement, pinpoint passes, ruthless pressure, relentless run and very few errors.

"They're killing us and annihilating us on the outside. Then we're also losing on the inside," Swans coach Scott Gowans told Fox Footy at three-quarter-time.

Sydney registered a behind soon after Gowans' words, through Montana Ham, and Ally Morphett ended the goal drought with a tick over four minutes remaining in the match.

Swans young gun Zippy Fish had 34 disposals and three tackles as she continued an eye-catching first season.

Gowans' side, having started this campaign with much promise, now risk ruining their finals hopes if they fail to snap a four-game losing streak.

Up next

The Roos face winless Richmond on Saturday night, while the Swans host Carlton on Sunday afternoon.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.3 5.6 10.8 13.10 (88)

SYDNEY 2.1 2.1 2.1 3.2 (20)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Garner 4, Randall 3, E.King 2, Bruton, Wall, Gavin Mangan, Bogue

Sydney: Morphett, A.Hamilton, Hurley

BEST

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, King, Smith, Bruton

Sydney: Gardiner, Ham, Fish, Kennedy

INJURIES

North Melbourne: None

Sydney: None

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Eilish Sheerin (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Amy Gavin Mangan

Sydney: None

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium