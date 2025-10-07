The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round nine

Ella Roberts during the AFLW Round 7 match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, September 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THERE'S just four weeks to go in the AFLW Fantasy season.

Depending on where your team sits, how can coaches differentiate their sides from others?

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The Free Kick team runs through every position and who coaches should look to 'match', and who they could 'take on'.

Ella Roberts (MID, $1,246,000) is a popular trade target after scoring three tons in her past four games.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:00 - Introduction

2:14 - Shipping report

9:43 - Watch and wait scoreboard

12:30 - Ownership strategy

30:00 - Trade targets

43:18 - Rookie crisis

50:07 - Captains' corner

52:14 - Trade plans and outro

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.