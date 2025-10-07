THERE'S just four weeks to go in the AFLW Fantasy season.
Depending on where your team sits, how can coaches differentiate their sides from others?
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
The Free Kick team runs through every position and who coaches should look to 'match', and who they could 'take on'.
Ella Roberts (MID, $1,246,000) is a popular trade target after scoring three tons in her past four games.
Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Episode guide
0:00 - Introduction
2:14 - Shipping report
9:43 - Watch and wait scoreboard
12:30 - Ownership strategy
30:00 - Trade targets
43:18 - Rookie crisis
50:07 - Captains' corner
52:14 - Trade plans and outro
Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.