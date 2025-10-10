NORTH Melbourne will continue its hot streak, while Sydney has some chance of knocking off a top-four side, according to our AFLW experts.
Seven teams have received no love from our 10 tipsters, with only W Show co-host Sarah Olle picking the Western Bulldogs to beat Essendon on Friday night.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2025
Nathan Schmook guessed the correct margin last week.
Check out our experts' tips below.
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Essendon - 11 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 7
Total: 56
Cumulative margin: 133
NAT EDWARDS
Essendon - seven points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 7
Total: 55
Cumulative margin: 101
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Essendon – 12 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 8
Total: 54
Cumulative margin: 111
MICHAEL WHITING
Essendon – 10 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Sydney
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 7
Total: 54
Cumulative margin: 126
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Essendon - 15 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Sydney
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 7
Total: 53
Cumulative margin: 125
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 7
Total: 51
Cumulative margin: 115
GEMMA BASTIANI
Essendon – two points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 8
Total: 51
Cumulative margin: 121
KAITLYN FERBER
Essendon – four points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 6
Total: 50
Cumulative margin: 103
SARAH BLACK
Essendon - four points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 8
Total: 50
Cumulative margin: 142
SOPHIE WELSH
Essendon - four points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Last round: 7
Total: 48
Cumulative margin: 133
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 1-9 Essendon
Adelaide 10-0 West Coast
Geelong 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 10-0 Gold Coast
Brisbane 10-0 Port Adelaide
Richmond 0-10 North Melbourne
Sydney 2-8 Carlton
St Kilda 10-0 Collingwood
Fremantle 0-10 Melbourne