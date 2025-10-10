AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

NORTH Melbourne will continue its hot streak, while Sydney has some chance of knocking off a top-four side, according to our AFLW experts.

Seven teams have received no love from our 10 tipsters, with only W Show co-host Sarah Olle picking the Western Bulldogs to beat Essendon on Friday night.

Nathan Schmook guessed the correct margin last week.

Check out our experts' tips below.

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Essendon - 11 points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 7

Total: 56

Cumulative margin: 133

NAT EDWARDS

Essendon - seven points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 7

Total: 55

Cumulative margin: 101

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Essendon – 12 points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 8

Total: 54

Cumulative margin: 111

MICHAEL WHITING

Essendon – 10 points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Sydney

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 7

Total: 54

Cumulative margin: 126

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Essendon - 15 points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Sydney

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 7

Total: 53

Cumulative margin: 125

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 7

Total: 51

Cumulative margin: 115

GEMMA BASTIANI

Essendon – two points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 8

Total: 51

Cumulative margin: 121

KAITLYN FERBER

Essendon – four points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 6

Total: 50

Cumulative margin: 103

SARAH BLACK

Essendon - four points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 8

Total: 50

Cumulative margin: 142

SOPHIE WELSH

Essendon - four points

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Last round: 7

Total: 48

Cumulative margin: 133

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 1-9 Essendon

Adelaide 10-0 West Coast

Geelong 10-0 Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn 10-0 Gold Coast

Brisbane 10-0 Port Adelaide

Richmond 0-10 North Melbourne

Sydney 2-8 Carlton

St Kilda 10-0 Collingwood

Fremantle 0-10 Melbourne