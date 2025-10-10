AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

NORTH Melbourne will continue its hot streak, while Sydney has some chance of knocking off a top-four side, according to our AFLW experts.

Seven teams have received no love from our 10 tipsters, with only W Show co-host Sarah Olle picking the Western Bulldogs to beat Essendon on Friday night.

Nathan Schmook guessed the correct margin last week. 

Check out our experts' tips below.

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Essendon - 11 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 7
Total: 56

Cumulative margin: 133

NAT EDWARDS

Essendon - seven points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 7
Total: 55

Cumulative margin: 101

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Essendon – 12 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 8
Total: 54

Cumulative margin: 111

MICHAEL WHITING

Essendon – 10 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Sydney
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 7
Total: 54

Cumulative margin: 126

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Essendon - 15 points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Sydney
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 7
Total: 53

Cumulative margin: 125

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 13 points 
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 7
Total: 51

Cumulative margin: 115

GEMMA BASTIANI

Essendon – two points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 8
Total: 51

Cumulative margin: 121

KAITLYN FERBER

Essendon – four points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 6
Total: 50

Cumulative margin: 103

SARAH BLACK

Essendon - four points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 8
Total: 50

Cumulative margin: 142

SOPHIE WELSH

Essendon - four points
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne

Last round: 7
Total: 48

Cumulative margin: 133

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 1-9 Essendon
Adelaide 10-0 West Coast
Geelong 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 10-0 Gold Coast
Brisbane 10-0 Port Adelaide
Richmond 0-10 North Melbourne
Sydney 2-8 Carlton
St Kilda 10-0 Collingwood
Fremantle 0-10 Melbourne