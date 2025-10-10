Don't miss a second of the action from Friday night's round nine clash between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon

Ellie Blackburn (left) and Bonnie Toogood. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Pride Round kicks off on Friday night with a special Pride match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon.

After winning their first three matches, the Bombers have lost five in a row and will be out for redemption when they face the Bulldogs.

The Bombers have put in strong performances against top two teams North Melbourne and Melbourne in the past fortnight, and will be hoping they can finally get a win.

The Bulldogs sit at 2-6 so far in 2025 after being overrun late by Port Adelaide last week, and will be out to bank another win.