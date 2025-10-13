The AFLW match review findings for round nine are in

Isabelle Pritchard speaks with the umpire after an incident with Madison Prespakis during the AFLW R9 match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Whitten Oval on October 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Isabelle Pritchard has escaped suspension after a stray elbow left Maddy Prespakis with a nasty cut near her eye.

The reigning Dogs best and fairest winner was cited for the final-quarter incident during the club's 57-point win over Essendon on Friday night.

Pritchard can accept a $250 fine with an early plea after the Match Review Officer classified the incident as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.

Prespakis was forced from the field with blood streaming down her face, with Bombers coach Natalie Wood later saying the gun midfielder was "pretty swollen" after the hit.

Five other players from the weekend's matches were also fined for various incidents.

Adelaide's Lily Tarlinton, Geelong's Rachel Kearns, Port Adelaide's Maria Moloney and Sydney's Lexi Hamilton have all copped $400 fines ($250 with an early plea), while Dog Elaine Grigg was sanctioned $200 ($100 with an early plea).