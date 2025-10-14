Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round 10

Aine Tighe competes for the ball with Tahlia Gillard during the AFLW R9 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Tayla Harris will need to prove her fitness this week after suffering a knock to the ribs against Fremantle, while Dockers spearhead Aine Tighe has unfortunately suffered another knee injury, although the severity is still unknown.

Elsewhere, Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy will miss a week with back soreness, while Kangaroos midfielder Mia King has been ruled out for at least the rest of the home and away season with a PCL injury.

The Crows could be bolstered by the returns of Hannah Munyard and Caitlin Gould, but Essendon youngster Grace Belloni will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in her lower leg.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caitlin Gould Wrist Test Georgia McKee Ankle Season Hannah Munyard Ankle Test Chelsea Randall Concussion TBC Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ellie Hampson Collarbone 1-2 weeks Evie Long Ankle 3-6 weeks Ruby Svarc Concussion Test Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tara Bohanna Foot 1 week Mimi Hill Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Knee Season Bri Davey Ankle Season Carly Remmos Chest TBC Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Belloni Leg Season Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC Emily Gough ACL Season Maggie MacLachlan Calf 2-3 weeks Alexandra Morcom Quad Test Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season Brooke Walker ACL Season Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Orlagh Lally Foot 5-6 weeks Gabby O'Sullivan Lower leg 1-2 weeks Madi Scanlon Quad Season Aine Tighe Knee TBC Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chloe Scheer Knee TBC Shelley Scott Calf 2-4 weeks Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Clara Fitzpatrick Calf 1-3 weeks Nyalli Milne Ankle 3-5 weeks Taya Oliver Concussion Test Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 5 weeks Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Quad Test Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Grace Kos Elbow Season Alyce Parker Foot 6 weeks Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 1 week Emily Bates SC joint TBC Bridie Hipwell Leg Season Ainslie Kemp ACL Season Mikayla Williamson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley Knee 3-4 weeks Georgia Gall Ankle TBC Tayla Harris Ribs Test Shelley Heath Finger Test Jacinta Hose Back Inactive Sarah Lampard Calf Test Blaithin Mackin Calf 1 week Olivia Purcell Knee Season Saraid Taylor Hamstring Test Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season Taylah Gatt Ankle 1-2 weeks Mia King Knee 4-6 weeks Eilish Sheerin Hamstring 3-4 weeks Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season Abbey Dowrick Quad Test Kirsty Lamb Calf 1-3 weeks Julia Teakle Foot TBC Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Piper Window Cheek TBC Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Jodie Hicks Foot 2-3 weeks Tessa Lavey Calf Season Montana McKinnon ACL Season Charley Ryan ACL Season Gabby Seymour Knee Season Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Knee 2-3 weeks Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season Molly McDonald Leg Season Jaimee Lambert Calf 1-2 weeks Ash Richards Leg Season Charlotte Simpson Concussion TBC Olivia Vesely Calf 4-6 weeks Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Brown Back 1 week Maddy Collier Ankle Season Sofia Hurley Quad TBC Chloe Molloy Back 1 week Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season Updated: October 14, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season Courtney Rowley Knee Season Beth Schilling Foot Season Belinda Smith Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: October 14, 2025