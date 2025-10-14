Aine Tighe competes for the ball with Tahlia Gillard during the AFLW R9 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Tayla Harris will need to prove her fitness this week after suffering a knock to the ribs against Fremantle, while Dockers spearhead Aine Tighe has unfortunately suffered another knee injury, although the severity is still unknown.

Elsewhere, Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy will miss a week with back soreness, while Kangaroos midfielder Mia King has been ruled out for at least the rest of the home and away season with a PCL injury.

The Crows could be bolstered by the returns of Hannah Munyard and Caitlin Gould, but Essendon youngster Grace Belloni will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in her lower leg.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould Wrist Test
Georgia McKee Ankle Season
Hannah Munyard Ankle Test
Chelsea Randall Concussion TBC
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ellie Hampson Collarbone 1-2 weeks
Evie Long Ankle 3-6 weeks
Ruby Svarc Concussion Test
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tara Bohanna Foot 1 week
Mimi Hill Calf 2-3 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Bri Davey Ankle Season
Carly Remmos Chest TBC
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Belloni Leg Season
Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC
Emily Gough ACL Season
Maggie MacLachlan Calf 2-3 weeks
Alexandra Morcom Quad Test
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season
Brooke Walker ACL Season
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Orlagh Lally Foot 5-6 weeks
Gabby O'Sullivan Lower leg 1-2 weeks
Madi Scanlon Quad Season
Aine Tighe Knee TBC
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Chloe Scheer Knee TBC
Shelley Scott Calf 2-4 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Clara Fitzpatrick Calf 1-3 weeks
Nyalli Milne Ankle 3-5 weeks
Taya Oliver Concussion Test
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 5 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Quad Test
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Grace Kos  Elbow Season
Alyce Parker Foot 6 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen Hamstring 1 week
Emily Bates SC joint TBC
Bridie Hipwell Leg Season
Ainslie Kemp ACL Season
Mikayla Williamson Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley Knee 3-4 weeks
Georgia Gall Ankle TBC
Tayla Harris Ribs Test
Shelley Heath Finger Test
Jacinta Hose Back Inactive
Sarah Lampard Calf Test
Blaithin Mackin Calf 1 week
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Saraid Taylor Hamstring Test
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season
Taylah Gatt Ankle 1-2 weeks
Mia King Knee 4-6 weeks
Eilish Sheerin Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season
Abbey Dowrick Quad Test
Kirsty Lamb Calf 1-3 weeks
Julia Teakle Foot TBC
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Piper Window Cheek TBC
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Jodie Hicks Foot 2-3 weeks
Tessa Lavey Calf Season
Montana McKinnon ACL Season
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Gabby Seymour Knee Season
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicola Barr Knee 2-3 weeks
Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive
Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season
Molly McDonald Leg Season
Jaimee Lambert Calf 1-2 weeks
Ash Richards Leg Season
Charlotte Simpson Concussion TBC
Olivia Vesely Calf 4-6 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Imogen Brown Back 1 week
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Sofia Hurley Quad TBC
Chloe Molloy Back 1 week
Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season
Courtney Rowley Knee Season
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Belinda Smith Hamstring 3 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant Knee Season
Naomi Ferres Concussion 1 week
Elisabeth Georgostathis Knee Season
Analea McKee Concussion Test
Updated: October 14, 2025