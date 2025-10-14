AFLW injury list, R10: Concern for Dockers forward, star Demon faces test
Aine Tighe competes for the ball with Tahlia Gillard during the AFLW R9 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos
MELBOURNE forward Tayla Harris will need to prove her fitness this week after suffering a knock to the ribs against Fremantle, while Dockers spearhead Aine Tighe has unfortunately suffered another knee injury, although the severity is still unknown.
Elsewhere, Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy will miss a week with back soreness, while Kangaroos midfielder Mia King has been ruled out for at least the rest of the home and away season with a PCL injury.
The Crows could be bolstered by the returns of Hannah Munyard and Caitlin Gould, but Essendon youngster Grace Belloni will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in her lower leg.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould
Wrist
Test
Georgia McKee
Ankle
Season
Hannah Munyard
Ankle
Test
Chelsea Randall
Concussion
TBC
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Ellie Hampson
Collarbone
1-2 weeks
Evie Long
Ankle
3-6 weeks
Ruby Svarc
Concussion
Test
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Tara Bohanna
Foot
1 week
Mimi Hill
Calf
2-3 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed
Knee
Season
Bri Davey
Ankle
Season
Carly Remmos
Chest
TBC
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Belloni
Leg
Season
Maddison Gay
ACL strain
TBC
Emily Gough
ACL
Season
Maggie MacLachlan
Calf
2-3 weeks
Alexandra Morcom
Quad
Test
Amelia Radford
ACL
Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel
PCL
Season
Jess Verbrugge
Syndesmosis
Season
Brooke Walker
ACL
Season
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan
Knee
Season
Orlagh Lally
Foot
5-6 weeks
Gabby O'Sullivan
Lower leg
1-2 weeks
Madi Scanlon
Quad
Season
Aine Tighe
Knee
TBC
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Chloe Scheer
Knee
TBC
Shelley Scott
Calf
2-4 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick
Knee
Season
Daisy D'Arcy
Knee
Season
Clara Fitzpatrick
Calf
1-3 weeks
Nyalli Milne
Ankle
3-5 weeks
Taya Oliver
Concussion
Test
Heidi Talbot
Shoulder
Season
Claudia Whitfort
Hamstring
5 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva
Quad
Test
Caitlin Fletcher
Hip
Season
Grace Kos Elbow
Season
Alyce Parker
Foot
6 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen
Hamstring
1 week
Emily Bates
SC joint
TBC
Bridie Hipwell
Leg
Season
Ainslie Kemp
ACL
Season
Mikayla Williamson
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley
Knee
3-4 weeks
Georgia Gall
Ankle
TBC
Tayla Harris
Ribs
Test
Shelley Heath
Finger
Test
Jacinta Hose
Back
Inactive
Sarah Lampard
Calf
Test
Blaithin Mackin
Calf
1 week
Olivia Purcell
Knee
Season
Saraid Taylor
Hamstring
Test
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan
Knee
Season
Taylah Gatt
Ankle
1-2 weeks
Mia King
Knee
4-6 weeks
Eilish Sheerin
Hamstring
3-4 weeks
Sarah Wright
Personal reasons
TBC
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity
Knee
TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson
Knee
Season
Abbey Dowrick
Quad
Test
Kirsty Lamb
Calf
1-3 weeks
Julia Teakle
Foot
TBC
Caitlin Wendland
Knee
Season
Piper Window
Cheek
TBC
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Zoe Hargreaves
ACL
Season
Jodie Hicks
Foot
2-3 weeks
Tessa Lavey
Calf
Season
Montana McKinnon
ACL
Season
Charley Ryan
ACL
Season
Gabby Seymour
Knee
Season
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicola Barr
Knee
2-3 weeks
Emmelie Fiedler
ACL
Inactive
Bianca Jakobsson
Leg
Season
Molly McDonald
Leg
Season
Jaimee Lambert
Calf
1-2 weeks
Ash Richards
Leg
Season
Charlotte Simpson
Concussion
TBC
Olivia Vesely
Calf
4-6 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Imogen Brown
Back
1 week
Maddy Collier
Ankle
Season
Sofia Hurley
Quad
TBC
Chloe Molloy
Back
1 week
Julie O'Sullivan
ACL
Season
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Courtney Lindgren
Lower back
Season
Courtney Rowley
Knee
Season
Beth Schilling
Foot
Season
Belinda Smith
Hamstring
3 weeks
Updated: October 14, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant
Knee
Season
Naomi Ferres
Concussion
1 week
Elisabeth Georgostathis
Knee
Season
Analea McKee
Concussion
Test
Updated: October 14, 2025