FREMANTLE has booted three of the last four goals to surge past a brave Greater Western Sydney and keep its finals hopes flickering with a seven-point triumph at Henson Park.

The Dockers were unable to make the most of their strength at stoppage before locking the ball forward and overpowering the Giants in the final term for a 6.11 (47) to 6.4 (40) victory on Saturday afternoon.

The come-from-behind win keeps Fremantle within touch of the top eight ahead of pivotal games against Richmond and old foe Adelaide on the run home.

An upset was on the cards for much of the contest as the Giants moved the ball at speed and a surprise looked more likely when Tarni Evans booted her second of the game after the three-quarter time siren.

But with their finals hopes on the line, the Dockers came out firing and forced an early stoppage in their forward 50 before Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster won a hotly contested ground ball and booted a team-lifting major from the top of the goalsquare.

When Tunisha Kikoak was awarded a down-the-ground free kick and slotted a goal from a tricky angle shortly after, the Dockers suddenly had all the momentum in what had been a tense tussle for three terms.

A mark near goal to Georgia Garnett and a costly 50m penalty against Philipa Seth brought the Giants back within striking distance before the Dockers kept them at arm's length through the dying stages.

The Dockers were helped by Giants young gun Sara Howley returning the favour and giving away a sloppy 50m penalty that set up a crucial late goal to Sarah Verrier.

Dockers ruck Mim Strom helped set the tone with a powerful performance around the stoppages on the way to gathering 23 disposals and six clearances, while also collecting 28 hitouts.

Gabby Newton was outstanding and gathered 28 disposals and six clearances with her clean hands on show, while Aisling McCarthy was also influential with 19 touches.

Kiara Bowers was not quite able to have her usual influence away from the contest but was important for the Dockers when the game was on the line in the final term and finished with 10 clearances among 23 disposals.

"Sometimes just having 'Turbo' to lean on, and obviously with (Kaitlyn) Srhoj's speed as well, I thought she did a good job at slowing her down at times when we needed it," Dockers coach Lisa Webb said of Bowers, who had 10 disposals, five clearances and four tackles just in the final term.

"She's a real role model within the community and within our team. And I know this means a lot to her, this Pride Round, and her family."

The Giants set out to put the Dockers under pressure with their slick handball overcoming their relative weakness at stoppage.

The tireless Kaitlyn Srhoj (15 disposals) ran herself into the ground to continue her rich vein of form while keeping a watchful eye on Dockers danger Bowers.

The emerging Giants midfielder was often a critical link in the chain as the hosts were comfortable using a string of handballs to move the ball out of defence and through the centre of field.

Emily Pease gathered a game-high 29 disposals and Zarlie Goldsworthy was full of class with 17 touches and a goal before the Dockers wore down the hosts in the final term.

"We're in the fight every single game and here we are giving them a run for their money, but our inability to win contested ball is the one that is our handbrake. It has been our handbrake for a while, so it's something that I want to address by the end of the year," Giants coach Cam Bernasconi said.

"I feel like a lot of contested ball is your method and fundamentals, but a lot of it's the hunt as well. I just thought we got outhunted, especially in that last quarter."

Giants defender makes breakthrough goal worth the wait

Cambridge McCormick has rarely been within range of goal during her 33 games but made the most of half an opportunity against the Dockers. The Giants key defender was camped in the centre square to protect a counterattack but when the ball ended up in her hands McCormick unleashed a thumping kick that bounced just inside the goal line then through for a first AFLW major. After the Giants players mobbed their teammate among wild celebrations, the 26-year-old faced a lengthy review to check whether Indi Strom had touched the ball in flight before her breakthrough goal was given the all clear.

Dockers' clearance and clean hands seal slick goal

Fremantle controlled the play early with a dominance at stoppage but was unable to convert its opportunities before Greater Western Sydney booted the opener. The Dockers responded immediately to make it seven of the first eight clearances that quickly opened up the Giants and tightened up the score. Mim Strom won a tough ground ball then dished out a handball for Aisling McCarthy to send the ball forward off her right boot. A slick gather off the bounce by Dana East and quick hands to Tunisha Kikoak unleashed the speedster to burst forward and slot a team-lifting goal with four clean touches in as many seconds.

Fremantle will be out to continue its late surge when it hosts Richmond at Fremantle Oval on Saturday at 2.05pm AWST. GWS faces Carlton as it looks to rebound from four consecutive defeats on Sunday from 3.05pm AEDT at Ikon Park.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.1 3.3 5.4 6.4 (40)

FREMANTLE 1.4 1.7 3.10 6.11 (47)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Evans 2, McCormick, Goldsworthy, Garnett, Brazendale

Fremantle: Kikoak 2, Verrier, Low, Brisbane, Biedenweg-Webster

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Pease, Goldsworthy, Beeson, Srhoj, McCormick

Fremantle: Newton, McCarthy, M.Strom, Miller, Bowers, Low, O'Driscoll

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Fremantle: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1105 at Henson Park