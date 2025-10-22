The race is on for the top eight, and AFL.com.au's reporters have crunched the numbers to predict who's likely to make finals

St Kilda celebrates a win during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ST KILDA and West Coast are both set to feature in their first AFLW finals season, according to AFL.com.au's reporters.

With just two rounds remaining in the 2025 NAB AFLW season, the race is on for the final few spots in the top eight.

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the eight, with Carlton also expected to make a return to finals after last featuring in 2020.

With North Melbourne all but a mathematical lock to finish minor premier, the top four is also fairly apparent, with Melbourne, Brisbane and Hawthorn rounding out the last of the double-chance recipients.

Even if they lose to the Lions this weekend, the Demons' percentage is high enough to likely ensure they remain in second spot in two weeks' time.

Another game to keep an eye on this round is Saturday afternoon's clash between the Eagles and Sydney, with the outcome of that game to have massive ramifications for both team's finals chances. A win would improve the Swans' chances of making finals, with a loss making the Eagles' road to a maiden finals campaign trickier ahead of round 12's match against fellow finals fancy Carlton.

According to our reporters, Sydney is likely to finish ninth, while Fremantle and Port Adelaide are the next two unlucky sides.

AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1. North Melbourne

2. Melbourne

3. Brisbane

4. Hawthorn

5. West Coast

6. Adelaide

7. St Kilda

8. Carlton

9. Sydney

10. Fremantle

11. Port Adelaide

12. Western Bulldogs

13. Geelong

14. Richmond

15. Collingwood

16. Essendon

17. Greater Western Sydney

18. Gold Coast

Three finals-shaping games to watch this weekend