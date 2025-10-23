They're both deep thinkers with a passion for social causes, with Alex Pearce and Ange Stannett leaning each other as leaders at Fremantle

Ange Stannett (left) and Alex Pearce pose for a photo at a Fremantle media opportunity. Picture: Fremantle FC

WHEN ANGE Stannett has needed a sounding board to work through leadership issues, the Fremantle AFLW skipper has not had to look far after building a strong relationship with AFL counterpart Alex Pearce.

Likewise, when Pearce has needed advice or inspiration, the defender has been able to lean on Stannett, whose unique introduction to captaincy last year provided valuable lessons worth sharing.

Fremantle has worked hard to foster a 'one club, two teams' culture where crossover and support exists between the AFL and AFLW programs, with Stannett and Pearce leading by example to create that environment at the Dockers.

A "deep-thinking" pair who see eye to eye on many football and social issues, they have built a strong relationship as club captains and been there for each other when their respective teams hit rocky waters.

"It's been a really organic working relationship that we've built, and it probably started before I became skipper, to be honest," Stannett told AFL.com.au.

"I was able to sit in on a few leadership meetings with the boys' program and then through that, Alex and I would just catch up in the corridors as our programs were crossing over.

"Then as I stepped into the role, it was nice to be able to catch up with Alex outside of football just to chat things through and use each other as a bit of a sounding board.

"We've caught up for a coffee or a drink in the off-season just to chat things through, so it's just nice to have someone who, in their own way, has been in a similar position, but with a few more years under their belt."

Pearce's investment in the Dockers' AFLW program and connection with Stannett has been evident this season, particularly when the team was challenged after heavy back-to-back defeats against Brisbane and North Melbourne in rounds two and three.

Pearce, who has been involved at training sessions, spent games on the interchange bench, and addressed the group pre-game before, was able to share lessons from his own team's form slump early in the 2025 season and how they had rebounded to play finals.

Stannett's group has since shown great resolve itself to win four of the past six games and jump back into finals contention, with wins now needed against Richmond on Saturday and Adelaide in the final round.

"It was great for him to be able to come into the rooms as a different voice for everyone to listen to, but sharing a very similar message," Stannett said.

"They went through a few tough games as well and he talked through their methods of sticking to what they know, trusting the game plan, trusting the process, and looking for that improvement week on week."

According to those who work closely with her, Stannett's captaincy has been built on her care and empathy for teammates, her grounded nature, and ability to build a strong connection with every player on the list.

The 28-year-old was unable to play during her first season as captain in 2024 as she recovered from an ACL injury, but the former soccer star has become a respected captain across the competition for the way she leads and her tenacious style.

Ange Stannett leads Fremantle out during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

For Pearce, it is Stannett's ability to bring the group together that stands out.

"Ange is incredible in the way she leads. She’s got this real ability to connect people and make everyone feel like they belong," Pearce said earlier this season while spending time in the AFLW program.

"The girls are such a connected group, they play for each other, and you can see the pride they have in representing the club."

Fremantle players celebrate their win over Melbourne in AFLW round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Leading through injuries is common ground for Stannett and Pearce, with the latter missing eight games in 2024 because of a broken arm, and another eight in 2025 because of a hot spot in his shin.

The captains have supported each other through those challenges and set an example on how to handle injury setbacks as leaders, despite the frustration of not being able to play.

"A big message that I got when I first did my ACL was never underestimate the influence and the impact that you have just by coming in and doing the thing, being professional, getting your rehab done," Stannett said.

"At the time that was really powerful for me.

"Something else we've both spoken about is how much these sorts of injuries also just remind you that there's more to life than football.

"When you've got that perspective, when you're riding the highs and the lows of footy again, it just helps you stay a little bit more level with it all."

Ange Stannett poses for a photo during AFLW captains day on August 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's head of AFLW, Claire Heffernan, has seen how Stannett led through her ACL recovery, sitting alongside the skipper on the interchange bench and watching her engage with every teammate as they came from the ground.

The 67-gamer played a selfless role, Heffernan said, and made sure she used the time to gain a full understanding of her teammates' individual focuses and detailed knowledge of the game plan.

Heffernan has also seen how Stannett and Pearce have been drawn together as leaders, noting their similarities as socially conscious people who embrace their status as role models.

Alex Pearce (left) and Ange Stannett are seen during a Fremantle training session on July 12, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

"I think what you've got is two leaders who are deep thinkers. They think deeply about the game, about the club, about their programs, and you've also got two people who are really in touch with social issues as well," Heffernan said.

"They both realise their role model status, but they're not just footballers. I think they realise that their standing in the community is really important.

"I think they really connect on that level of understanding and compassion, and I think that's a big part of their connection and their relationship."

Ange Stannett addresses her Fremantle teammates during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Heffernan said the Pearce and Stannett were helping foster more crossover between the Dockers' two football programs, with club podcast hosts Emma O'Driscoll and Jordan Clark also playing a role in a way that brings fans along.

Bailey Banfield and Maddie Scanlon have a connection through their work at the club as sustainability officers, while star forward Josh Treacy and retired champion Michael Walters have driven engagement across the groups.

The Dockers have also set up opportunities for players to share knowledge across the programs, with Victorian defender Karl Worner speaking to the AFLW group and its interstate players about adjusting to life in a new city.

"With that crossover with our programs, it's been great to have some of the guys come down to training and they get to see how we go about it and the energy and the gratitude that there is in our program," Stannett said.

"And then the way that the girls manage all different priorities, like study, work, family life, on top of football as well, I think that's been quite a good perspective for our AFL program to see.

"Then there's the experience that the guys can bring, particularly in the skills department and the craft department. I know we've really loved being able to learn off them from that aspect.

"There's always heaps of opportunity for that crossover. It just means there's different ways to learn, different people to hear from, and it's only going to make us better as people and as athletes to be able to do that."