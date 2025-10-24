Don't miss a second of the action from Friday night's AFLW Showdown

Ebony Marinoff (left) and Ash Woodland. Picture: AFL Media

IT'S THE fourth AFLW Showdown, and the stage has never been set for a closer contest.

Port Adelaide has been mercurial this season, managing shock scalps but also crumbling in winnable games.

The Crows are a far way off their usual top-four standing, sitting at 6-4 ahead of round 11 after shock losses to last-placed Richmond and top-placed North Melbourne in recent weeks.

The Power have shown they can be a force to be reckoned with, but the gap between their best and worst is enormous.

If the good version of Port Adelaide shows up on Friday night, anything can happen, including its maiden Showdown win.