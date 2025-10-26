Don't miss a second of the action from Sunday's round 11 matches

Eliza Shannon kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BOTH the Western Bulldogs and Geelong will welcome back their respective captains when the two sides face off on Sunday afternoon.

De Berry has been recalled by the Dogs after several weeks on the sidelines, while Meg McDonald will play her 75th game, a milestone that has been delayed since being omitted in round nine.

BULLDOGS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Both sides sit at 4-6 heading into round 11, and will no doubt be keen to bank another win as the home and away season draws to a close next week.

Learn More 02:12

North Melbourne will be out to snag its 23rd consecutive win when it faces St Kilda in Hobart on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints are on a six-game winning streak of their own, but the Roos haven't dropped a game since round two, 2024, and are in line to equal Geelong's 23 consecutive V/AFL wins across 1952 and 1953.

KANGAROOS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The Roos have rested Jenna Bruton and Emma Kearney, while the Saints have managed Nicola Xenos after an injury scare last week.

Learn More 02:30

Carlton will be looking to solidify its spot in finals when it hosts Greater Western Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting at 6-4 ahead of round 11, the Blues are no guarantee of making finals and will need to get the win over the Giants to feature in finals action.

BLUES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The Blues welcome back key forward Tara Bohanna, while the Giants have named former Sun Viv Saad for her club debut.

Learn More 02:03

Gold Coast will host Collingwood at People First Arena in the final game of round 11 on Sunday evening.

The 18th-placed Suns have managed just one win so far this season, and will be looking to snag a second against the 17th-placed Pies.

SUNS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

The Pies have recalled Mikayla Hyde and Selena Karlson, while the Suns will welcome back important defender Clara Fitzpatrick.