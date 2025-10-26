The Cats have overcome the Bulldogs in wet conditions in Ballarat

Kate Surman celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has crushed the Western Bulldogs' finals ambitions with an 11-point victory in wet and slippery conditions at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Sunday afternoon.

The Cats kicked three goals in four minutes to start the game, the hat-trick of majors proving the difference in the close encounter, Geelong eventually winning 6.1 (37) to 3.8 (26) in front of a crowd of 1,332.

Having rained cats and dogs earlier in the day, the surface of Mars Stadium resembled a swimming pool, with puddles of water visible across large portions of the ground.

The slippery conditions didn't seem to bother the Cats, who came out firing, booting the first three goals in quick succession.

Georgie Prespakis (26 disposals, six clearances) was instrumental to the fast start, winning four centre bounce clearances in the first quarter, while midfielder Amy McDonald and Becky Webster kicked their first goals of the season.

Midway through the quarter, the Dogs settled and finally ventured forward. Fearless winger Rylie Wilcox scored the Dogs' first from a free kick after receiving head high contact from the ruthless Rachel Kearns.

Just prior to the first break, important midfielder Amy McDonald left the ground with the assistance of the Cats' medical team after receiving a knock to her shin, but returned in the second quarter, her leg heavily strapped.

Scoring slowed in the second term as the game morphed into an armwrestle. The conditions made it difficult to maintain possession, Geelong scoring the only goal in the second term through Kate Surman.

Veteran Kate Darby spent a large period of the second term on the bench with calf awareness. The 34-year-old has missed a large chunk of this season after injuring her calf in round one. Darby came on later in the game, but only for limited minutes.

Geelong forward Chantal Mason kicked her fifth goal in three weeks when she opened the scoring for the second half off the back of relentless forward pressure from Aishling Moloney.

Finally, the Dogs got on the board when round 10 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee Emma McDonald broke the run of Geelong goals with an impressive long-range set shot bringing the margin back to 15 points with a quarter remaining.

The Dogs lifted in the final term with their season on the line, but Geelong's defence stood strong, restricting the Bulldogs' attempts to score despite the Bulldogs winning inside 50s 13 to four.

They were able to break the Cats' defensive wall, with cool-headed Jess Fitzgerald slotting a set shot from mid-range to bring the Dogs to within a goal.

But Moloney stood up when the game was in the balance, kicking the sealer, a dribbling goal off the ground to sink the hopes of Bulldogs fans, Geelong eventually winning by 11 points to keep its slim finals hopes alive with one round remaining.

Water found on Mars

No one was safe from the wet and slippery conditions on Sunday afternoon. Players were sliding everywhere, with the broadcast wing visibly the wettest part of the ground. The ball would slide on at times and at other times just stop in its tracks. Even the umpires weren't spared, a field umpire falling over when awarding a free kick in the second term.

New Cats on the board

Three Cats kicked their first goals of the season with midfielder Amy McDonald, former Port Adelaide and Gold Coast player Kate Surman and Becky Webster all kicking their first majors for 2025. In fact, it was McDonald's and Webster's first goals since 2023, while it was Surman’s first since round 10 last year.

Up next

Both the Western Bulldogs and Geelong have challenging matches to finish the 2025 home and away season. The Western Bulldogs face St Kilda at RSEA Park, while the Cats face Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.2 1.4 2.4 3.8 (26)

GEELONG 3.0 4.1 5.1 6.1 (37)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Wilcox, McDonald, Fitzgerald

Geelong: Webster, Surman, Moloney, A.McDonald, Mason, Kenny

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bennetts, Wilcox, McDonald, Gavalas, Fitzgerald

Geelong: Prespakis, A.McDonald, Morrison, Bowen, Moloney

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Geelong: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1332 at Mars Stadium