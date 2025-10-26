Collingwood players celebrate a goal against Gold Coast in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has won its third game of the season, beating Gold Coast by 15 points on a wild Sunday afternoon at Bond University that included a 20-minute delay due to nearby lightning.

Trailing by a point when the players returned following the delay at three-quarter time, Nell Morris-Dalton kicked the only two goals of the final term as the Magpies won 5.9 (39) to 3.6 (24).

The win moves them to 15th place while all-but resigning the one-win Suns to the wooden spoon.

On an afternoon that started hot, humid and windy, had a pause for thunder and lighting and finished in blazing sunshine, the lead swapped repeatedly before the visitors took control.

Morris-Dalton kicked a goal early in the fourth quarter to give her team the lead after pouncing on a long left foot kick by former Sun Kalinda Howarth, and then iced the game minutes later after taking a mark and converting a set shot.

Morris-Dalton finished with three goals for the day.

Airlie Runnalls and Brit Bonnici worked hard, with Tarni White winning back 13 intercepts to also be an important factor in her team's victory.

Gold Coast had its chances, but weren't able to stop Collingwood's direct counter-attack when they won the ball back behind centre.

Charlie Rowbottom (33 disposals that included 11 clearances) and Lucy Single (24) could not have done much more in their 50th games, while Niamh McLaughlin (28) was also at her creative best.

Collingwood led by five points at quarter time, with Alana Porter getting out the back to zoom into an open goal.

Gold Coast created opportunities, but despite strong marks from Havana Harris, Jac Dupuy and Tayla Gregory within range, were unable to have maximum scoreboard impact.

But that changed in the second quarter when the Suns broke a two-week goalscoring drought in spectacular fashion.

Ella Smith flushed one from 45m on her left boot and then moments later it was Harris' turn to missile a set shot from just inside 50 to give the home team the lead.

Morris-Dalton and Ruby Schleicher kicked goals for Collingwood either side of half-time to regain the lead, but the see-saw affair took another twist when Smith launched a second accurate bomb just before the weather delay.

Lightning and thunder halt game

Just an hour after Carlton's game against Greater Western Sydney in Melbourne was delayed due to lightning, 1500km north on the Gold Coast, the same occurred. On a day of stifling heat and humidity, the clouds rapidly rolled in at half-time, with Bond University's artificial lighting taking over in the third quarter as thunder rumbled in the background. The game was temporarily called off at three quarter-time with both teams heading back to their dressing-rooms for a 20-minute delay.

Havana's long bomb

Havana Harris has showed so much promise and so many tricks during her first year in the competition, and pulled out something new against the Magpies. After taking a lovely mark on the lead, the number two pick from last year's Telstra AFLW Draft went back and banged home the perfect drop punt from one step inside the 50m arc to kick Gold Coast's second goal. There's not much the teenager can't do.

Next up

Collingwood will finish its season at Victoria Park next Sunday when it hosts fourth-placed Brisbane at 1.05pm AEDT, while Gold Coast will make one final trip to Melbourne to face Richmond at Ikon Park on Saturday (3.05pm AEDT).

GOLD COAST 0.2 2.3 3.6 3.6 (24)

COLLINGWOOD 1.1 2.2 3.5 5.9 (39)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Smith 2, Harris

Collingwood: Morris-Dalton 3, Porter, Schleicher

BEST

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, McLaughlin, Single, Harris, Wilson, Fitzpatrick

Collingwood: Runnalls, Morris-Dalton, White, Howarth, Bonnici, Schleicher

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Randell (ankle), Gregory (knee)

Collingwood: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 921 at Bond University