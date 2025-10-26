The Blues have cruised to a big win over the Giants

Sophie McKay celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DOWN by more than 10 goals during the third quarter, the last thing Greater Western Sydney wanted during its trip to face Carlton at Ikon Park was a lightning delay. But that's what it got.

Midway through the third term, with the Giants yet to kick a goal, both teams were sent to their rooms for the storm to pass the precinct.

Carlton, however, did the work early, and consolidated its hopes of returning to finals with the 12.9 (81) to 5.5 (35) victory. It was the side's second-highest score in its AFLW history.

But the break proved valuable for GWS, coming out with more dash and attack than the Blues as Eilish O'Dowd (19 disposals, 360 metres gained) got busy with her run and repeat involvements, helping the visitors get some reward for effort on the scoreboard.

The Giants kicked four straight goals upon the resumption of play, asking questions of Carlton's defensive structures for the first time all afternoon.

The late surge was soured by a right ankle injury to star midfielder Zarlie Goldsworthy.

Despite losing captain Abbie McKay before the bounce due to a quad concern, Carlton got the ball rolling with early territory dominance, and just maintained control from there.

Lily Goss, Maddy Guerin, and Dayna Finn became the first-choice midfield, offering neat balance between the physical contest, and breakaway power, which allowed the home side to dominate stoppage. Carlton ultimately won the clearance count 27-20, going a long way toward it controlling the game.

The Blues owned territory early, keeping the Giants to just three inside 50s for the first half.

The structure Tara Bohanna offered the Blues on her return from a foot injury could not be overstated, adding organisation inside 50 and hitting the scoreboard in the process. Bohanna finished with three goals, while first-year duo Sophie McKay (two goals, 19 disposals) and Poppy Scholz (three goals, five marks) also starred on the line.

In an attempt to quell Carlton's scoring power, the Giants moved Isabel Huntington into defence to offer another tall, one-on-one option, while Georgia Garnett moved to become a spare close to goal.

Following the lightning delay, Jess Doyle – originally drafted as a forward but largely a defender this year – returned to her home in attack and gave Giants fans something to cheer for, with two goals in the quarter, and ultimately finishing with three.

Doyle spent much of the second quarter on the bench getting a potential groin injury assessed, but she returned to the field in the third, while young Giant Kaitlyn Srhoj may draw the attention of the Match Review Officer for a dangerous tackle on Finn in the third term, whereby the Blue's head slammed into the deck.

Weather watch

A heavy downpour before the game began seemed to pass without worry, as the sun came out for the opening siren. But it wasn't to last. Midway through the third term, however, things got dark, and they got dark quickly. The rain returned in a big way, and the lights were flicked on. As the Blues continued to pile on the pain, thunder started to roll around the Princes Park precinct, and it was quickly determined that lighting was within 10km of the ground, causing a pause in play. After a lengthy delay, teams were able to resume play once the storm had passed.

Young guns on show

There has been plenty of hype around Carlton's young stars this year. Father-daughter selection Sophie McKay, and Poppy Scholz, sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda, have been exciting additions. On Sunday afternoon, playing as a one-two punch in attack, they showed just what the Blues' future looks like. McKay's pressure and vigour in the front half caused all sorts of problems for the Giants' defence, while Scholz's aerial presence forced Katherine Smith to shift her focus from Tara Bohanna to the 11-gamer. The pair are the perfect encapsulation of what this new era of AFLW talent is.

Up next

Carlton will head to Western Australia to take on West Coast on Friday evening in what could very well be a make-or-break game for the Eagles, while the Giants will close out their 2025 season at Henson Park, hosting Port Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

CARLTON 2.5 6.7 10.8 12.9 (81)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.0 0.2 2.3 5.5 (35)

GOALS

Carlton: Scholz 3, Bohanna 3, McKay 2, Harrington, Goss, Fitzpatrick, Finn

Greater Western Sydney: Doyle 3, Srhoj, Howley

BEST

Carlton: Finn, McKay, Bohanna, Scholz, Goss, Cordner

Greater Western Sydney: O'Dowd, Doyle, Martin, Beeson

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy (right ankle)

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Abbie McKay (quad tightness) replaced in selected side by Brooke Vickers

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park