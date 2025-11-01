Kate Hore has been cleared of concussion after Saturday's win over Geelong

Kate Hore (left) is seen on the bench during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KATE Hore will be available for Melbourne's first final after being cleared of concussion following Saturday night's 14-point win over Geelong.

Hore came from the field after colliding with a teammate during the final minutes of the match, which sewed up a top-two finish for the Dees, and underwent testing post-game.

She has since been cleared of concussion.

With seven minutes remaining in the match, Melbourne decided to delay the assessment until after the game, given Hore wouldn’t meet the required 20-minute rest period before the final siren.

"[Hore] Just ran into Eliza McNamara outside the 50 there, she’ll just get assessed now, but seems pretty good, so we’re pretty optimistic there," Melbourne coach Mick Stinear said post-game.

Eden Zanker copped a whack to the nose, but played out the game after receiving treatment, and the Dees were otherwise unscathed.

"Eden’s looking good," Stinear said.

"Even Tayla Harris - had that knock with Mim Strom a few weeks ago, but she’s done a brilliant job of being able to do the work during the week, and she played a really key role for us tonight, so really happy with the health of the list. There’s a number of players who are busting to get into that team."