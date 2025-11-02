An inaccurate Brisbane proved too good for Collingwood and heads to finals in strong, if slightly wayward, form

Orla O’Dwyer during the AFLW Round 12 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at Victoria Park, November 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has booked a date with Melbourne in next week's qualifying final, with a hard-fought 20-point win over Collingwood to close out its home and away season.

It wasn't without some trouble, however, as the Pies' high-pressure game matched the scorching weather, and the Lions' poor conversion resulted in the 6.16 (52) to 5.2 (32) scoreline at Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon.

Taking away Brisbane's uncontested possession was the No.1 focus for Collingwood, deciding to go all in on one-on-one matchups and create accountability across the park. It meant no time or space for the visitors.

Excellent work from the Pies' wingers in Sarah Rowe (20 disposals, 331 metres gained) and Airlie Runnalls (20 disposals, five marks) gave them plenty of movement as they tried to open up the ground. Runnalls notably split her time between the wing and inside the contest.

The Lions came in with a clear attacking mindset, able to move the ball forward but just lacking precision with their skills. Dropped marks and poor disposal execution under the Pies' pressure meant a return of just two goals from their 11 inside 50s in the opening quarter.

Sophie Conway (19 disposals, seven inside 50s) set up camp on the wing, chopping off every attempt from the Pies to exit their back half, but unfortunately for the Lions, the inaccuracy in front of goal from last week carried through to Sunday afternoon.

In career game No.75, Dakota Davidson (one goal, four behinds) seemed an inch away from tearing the game open, but the ball just didn't want to work for her. She never dropped her head, continuing to lead at the footy and remain a strong target up forward, finally breaking through for a goal in the last quarter, but it was Taylor Smith who got the reward on the scoreboard, finishing with two goals.

But where the Lions couldn't buy a goal for all their efforts, the Pies found gold out of nothing. Small forwards Grace Campbell and Alana Porter were ever-present dangers in the attacking 50.

It was capped off in the final term by Collingwood ball of energy Georgia Knight dobbing her first career goal in front of the Pies' faithful in the grandstand.

Collingwood lost experienced midfielder Brit Bonnici before the opening siren to an ankle injury, forcing a restructure of the on-ball group. Replacement Charlotte Taylor kept an eye on Ally Anderson (26 disposals, six clearances) in close, but she still found the footy, and Belle Dawes (23 disposals, 364 metres gained) provided the grunt needed to get control at the contest.

The clearance count ended up falling 15-24 Brisbane's way, which kept plenty of pressure on the Pies' defensive line.

A sad end to the season

Lucy Cronin immediately became a crucial cog of Collingwood's defence in her first season last year, and that was consolidated this year. At just 20 years old, Cronin has been tasked with the most dangerous opposition each week, and following an enthralling first half battle with Dakota Davidson, she was unsighted to start the third term. After undergoing knee testing with club doctors in the rooms, she was ruled out for the remainder of the game and emerged with ice on her left knee and tears in her eyes. Collingwood will be hoping it is not the worst-case scenario, especially given its horror run with injury since Sam Wright took the reins last year.

A misfiring attack

Brisbane's worst enemy come finals may just be itself. The side does all the work to get the ball forward, and defends the ground admirably, but the thing that has struggled to click even when in good form is the forward line. Dakota Davidson constantly presented, but just had one of those days in front of the sticks, while a host of other Lions misfired close to goal. Part of it can be credited to Collingwood's impressive defensive set up, but it has also been a theme of Brisbane's recent form, with inaccuracy marring its last seven games of the season. Notably, the club came within one behind of the all-time AFLW record of 17, which it holds from its round eight win over Gold Coast this year. In finals, you need to take your chances. Can the Lions do that?

Up next

Collingwood's season is done and dusted, with eyes now on the player movement period and Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15. For Brisbane, it will now prepare for a qualifying final clash with Melbourne next weekend.

COLLINGWOOD 1.2 1.2 4.2 5.2 (32)

BRISBANE 2.3 3.9 5.14 6.16 (52)

GOALS

Collingwood: Frederick, Runnalls, Campbell, Porter, Knight

Brisbane: Smith 2, Hartill, R.Svarc, O'Dwyer, Davidson

BEST

Collingwood: Campbell, Rowe, Williamson, White

Brisbane: Dawes, Mullins, Anderson, O'Dwyer, Conway, Hickie

INJURIES

Collingwood: Cronin (left knee)

Brisbane: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Brittany Bonnici (ankle) replaced in the selected side by Charlotte Taylor

Brisbane: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Victoria Park