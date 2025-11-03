Sarah Poustie has been named as the Telstra Rising Star nominee for round 12

Sarah Poustie (left) celebrates a goal with teammates during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Sarah Poustie has been named the Round 12 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee following her 19-disposal performance against St Kilda on Sunday.

Poustie finished as the leading disposal winner for the Dogs in their impressive 45-point win over the Saints at RSEA Park.



The athletic midfielder set career high numbers for disposals, clearances (six) and marks (two) to go with her five score involvements, four tackles and 328m gained.

Learn More 01:10

It caps off an excellent year for the Oakleigh Chargers product who has played 10 games in her debut season. The 19-year-old has continued to improve week-on-week since making her debut in round one.

Recognisable by her royal blue and red helmet, Poustie has spent more time in the midfield in recent weeks following the absence of Dogs’ best and fairest winner Isabelle Pritchard, who was ruled out for the season with a foot injury.



Poustie was selected with Pick 25 in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft and set the record for the 2km time trial in her draft year, completing the endurance test in 7:02.