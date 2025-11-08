All the club best and fairest winners from the 2025 NAB AFLW season

Havana Harris, Charlie Rowbottom and Lucy Single after Gold Coast's 2025 Club Champion Awards. Picture: Gold Coast FC

AWARDS season is upon us as the 2025 NAB AFLW season reaches the pointy end.

Check out every club's best and fairest winner as it is announced.

Charlie Rowbottom has been crowned Gold Coast's best player for a third time - and second in a row - this time edging out young gun Havana Harris and co-captain Lucy Single for the top prize.

Rowbottom polled 78 votes to win from first-year star Harris (74) with Single (72) narrowly behind.

The 22-year-old has now polled in the top two across all five Club Champion counts since her debut in 2022.

Rowbottom was a standout performer in a disappointing season for the Suns, including in her 50th AFLW match where she gathered 36 disposals (27 contested possessions) and eight tackles to receive a maximum 10 votes in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Charlie Rowbottom after winning Gold Coast's 2025 Club Champion Award. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Last year's No.2 draft pick, Harris showed why she was so highly rated after a superb first season in which she played in all 12 of the club's matches, averaging 13.2 disposals and 2.7 tackles and earning a Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination in round three.

Single's third place came after a consistent season where she averaged 19.8 disposals and 6.5 tackles per game.

Rowbottom also received the Players' Player Award and the Excellence Award, while Harris collected the club's leading goalkicker trophy after booting 11 goals.

Annabel Kievit, who finished fifth in the best and fairest count, was named the Most Professional, while Sunny Lappin - who nominated Gold Coast as her preferred club ahead of the upcoming Telstra AFLW Draft, won the Female Academy Player of the Year.

Under a new system in 2025, the Club Champion Award was voted on by the AFLW coaching panel, with the head coach and relevant line coach allocating each player a score between 0 and 5, reflecting their overall contribution and impact. The maximum votes a player can receive from any one match is 10 votes.

1. Charlie Rowbottom - 78 votes

2. Havana Harris - 74

3. Lucy Single - 72

4. Niamh McLaughlin - 67

5. Annabel Kievit - 59

6. Meara Girvan - 58

7. Georgia Clayden - 53

=8. Maddy Brancatisano - 49

=8. Lily Mithen - 49

10. Darcie Davies - 41

Most Professional: Annabel Kievit

Players’ Player: Charlie Rowbottom

Excellence Award: Charlie Rowbottom

Leading Goalkicker: Havana Harris

Female Academy Player of the Year: Sunny Lappin

Zarlie Goldsworthy capped off a brilliant 2025 season with her second Gabrielle Trainor medal as Greater Western Sydney's best and fairest player.

The 20-year-old polled 40 votes to narrowly edge out captain and last year's winner Rebecca Beeson (38), with Tarni Evans and Eilish O'Dowd tied for third on 37 votes.

Goldsworthy's versatility across the midfield and forward line helped her seal the win, after also taking out the top prize in a breakout 2023 that also saw her claim the AFLW Rising Star award.

Evans was rewarded for her career-best season as the club's leading goalkicker (13) as well as taking home the club's Goal of the Year award for her left-pocket effort against Fremantle in round 12,

Brodee Mowbray won the Mark of the Year for a courageous grab in round two against Collingwood, as well as the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award, voted on by the players after each match.

Cambridge McCormick, who finished equal fifth in the best and fairest count, and Kaitlyn Srhoj claimed the Community and Members’ Choice Awards, respectively.

Emily Pease took out the Coaches Award following a career-best year for the defender.

1. Zarlie Goldsworthy – 40 votes

2. Rebecca Beeson – 38

=3. Tarni Evans – 37

=3. Eilish O’Dowd – 37

=5. Cambridge McCormick – 35

=5. Katherine Smith – 35

7. Emily Pease – 34

=9. Madison Brazendale – 31

=9. Georgia Garnett – 31

=9. Kaitlyn Srhoj – 31

Coaches Award: Emily Pease

Academy Player of the Year: Isla Wiencke

Rising Star Award: Grace Martin

Members’ Choice Award: Kaitlyn Srhoj

Giants Community Award: Cambridge McCormick

Mark of the Year: Brodee Mowbray – Round 2 v Collingwood

Goal of the Year: Tarni Evans – Round 10 v Fremantle

Leading Goalkicker: Tarni Evans – 13 goals

Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award: Brodee Mowbray

Zarlie Goldsworthy has capped off a phenomenal season by being crowned the 2025 Gabrielle Trainor medallist as the GIANTS’ club champion for the year 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mAvZIcQ1Wx — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 3, 2025

