As his time at the helm of the Crows came to an end, Matthew Clarke leaves a long-lasting legacy, Dylan Bolch writes

Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke holds the premiership cup after winning the 2022 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

DEPARTING Crows coach Matthew Clarke will go down as one of the most influential figures in Adelaide's AFLW history.

After Saturday's loss to Melbourne, Clarke exits his post as head coach following eight seasons at the helm in what was a highly successful coaching career, where the Crows claimed two AFLW premierships.

DEMONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Clarke took over from inaugural Adelaide coach Bec Goddard ahead of the 2019 season and under his tutelage, the Crows became one of the powerhouses of the competition.

In Clarke's first year, they clinched the premiership, winning eight games straight to finish the season, dominating in both finals against Geelong and Carlton respectively. It's hard to forget the show they put on at the Adelaide Oval in front of over 53,000 spectators that day.

The following year, the Crows suffered something of a premiership hangover, finishing second from the bottom in Conference A with a win-loss record of 2-4. But the Crows returned to be a dominant force in the years after, claiming back-to-back minor premierships and the 2022 season six premiership. Two flags in four years is nothing to sneeze at.

Since that triumph in season six, the Crows have been unable to break through and return to the final match of the year. Despite a win-loss record of 25-6 in the three seasons after the season six flag, the Crows were bundled out in three consecutive preliminary finals. They would flex their muscles in the home and away season, but struggled to win a qualifying final in those campaigns which ultimately led to their demise.

Chelsea Randall, Matthew Clarke and Erin Phillips with the premiership cup after the AFLW Grand Final between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval on March 31, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Any coach who delivers a club two flags will have a long-lasting legacy, but Clarke's will be so much more than just on-field success.

To put it simply, Adelaide's players love Clarke. For many, he's the only AFLW coach they've ever had.

His decision to step away at the end of this campaign was in part due to the fact he thought the playing group needed a new voice.

He's selfless, professional and makes the footy club a place where you want to stay. In fact, a host of Crows received offers from rival clubs last year but opted to recommit to the club to play out one final season under 'Doc'. Above all else, he truly cares about each of his players, staff and the success of the club.

Matthew Clarke speaks to his players during the AFLW R1 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at RSEA Park on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Prior to his coaching career with the AFLW team, Clarke was a successful AFL player.

Clarke was born in New South Wales but lived in the USA for a couple of years early in his life. His family then moved back to Australia and lived in Mount Gambier, where the eldest Clarke carved out a junior sports career as both a highly talented basketballer and footballer.

Richmond drafted a young Clarke but it was at the Brisbane Bears where he really burst onto the scene, finishing runner-up in the best and fairest both in 1994 and 1996. In 1997, he affirmed his status as one of the game's premier rucks when he claimed the Merrett-Murray Medal as the Brisbane Lions' club champion.

In 2000, Clarke made his way to Adelaide, where he played 118 games and continued his standing as a gun tall. At the end of 2006, Clarke pulled the pin on his playing career before St Kilda lured him out of retirement ahead of the 2007 season, when he played 10 games before retiring for good.

Matthew Clarke in action during Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 15, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

From there, he entered the coaching ranks, acting as both a ruck coach and midfield development coach at various stages for the Crows. In actual fact, he juggled responsibilities with both the men's and women's teams up until the early stages of 2024.

Away from footy, Clarke is a qualified veterinarian and has an MBA from the University of South Australia.

AFLW NEWS Latest stories and exclusive features

That's the sort of person Clarke is. He's highly successful in everything he does, whether that be with the Sherrin, with the headset on in the coaches' box or in his studies away from the football field.

His legacy at Adelaide and in the AFLW space more broadly will last a long time. Not only has he been a true pioneer and trailblazer in the W space, but he really is one of the best people in footy.

Above all else, Clarke is a people person who values relationships more than anything. He loves his players and his players love him. He will go down as one of the most influential figures in Adelaide's AFLW history and he has changed the game for the better.