The teams are in for the semi-finals on Saturday

Emily Bates, Sinead Goldrick, Aine McDonagh. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S MIXED news for Hawthorn ahead of its semi-final date with Carlton, while Melbourne has been given a boost for its own do-or-die final.

Hawks captain Emily Bates will make a remarkable comeback from a serious shoulder injury – which required surgery – to bolster the side's midfield as it aims to avoid a second straight-sets exit in as many seasons.

Youngsters Hayley McLaughlin and Sophie Butterworth have also been brought back, while forward Aine McDonagh has been named despite a knee issue picked up last week.

Controversial mid-season replacement signing Nat Exon has been dropped, and winger Kaitlyn Ashmore hasn't been able to overcome a calf injury, so also comes out of the side. Key defender Emily Everist will also miss with concussion.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

As anticipated, Eden Zanker comes out of Melbourne's side due to a concussion sustained in Sunday's loss to Brisbane, leaving the club leaning on Tayla Harris, Georgia Gall, and Alyssa Bannan in attack.

All-Australian squad member Maeve Chaplin hasn't been able to make it back from a hamstring injury, but dynamic Irish defender Sinead Goldrick is a handy inclusion as she returns from an eye injury.

The club has also opted to swap utility Jemma Rigoni for young defender Laela Ebert.

Learn More 25:32

Adelaide youngster Brooke Boileau will line up in Saturday's semi-final, despite copping a heavy knock to her leg during last week's win over St Kilda, leaving the Crows unchanged. Notably, premiership player Hannah Munyard is listed in the emergencies, unable to break back into the side after a round one ankle injury pushed her to the sidelines.

Carlton's clean bill of health has meant an unchanged lineup for the exciting young side, which is in great contrast to its opposition Hawthorn, who has been forced to name a top up in its trio of emergencies.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: S.Goldrick, L.Ebert

Out: E.Zanker (concussion), J.Rigoni (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Hawthorn v Carlton at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: E.Bates, H.McLaughlin, S.Butterworth

Out: E.Everist (concussion), K.Ashmore (injured), N.Exon (omitted)

CARLTON

In: Nil

Out: Nil