Eden Zanker in action during Narrm's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE key forward Eden Zanker is a test to return to the Demons' line-up for its must-win preliminary final against North Melbourne.

The Demon tall suffered a head knock in Melbourne's qualifying final loss to Brisbane and subsequently missed her side's 11-point semi-final win against Adelaide.

"Eden's progressing well through the concussion protocols," Melbourne's AFLW high performance manager Josh Keily said.

"We'll look to get her involved in main training towards the back end of this week and she'll need to successfully complete this session if she is to be available for Saturday's game."

Things are not as straightforward for defender Maeve Chaplin who has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Chaplin is still listed as TBC on Melbourne's official injury report released on Tuesday afternoon.

"Maeve has ticked off a number of markers throughout her hamstring rehab and is doing all she can to return as quickly as possible," Keily said.

Another defender returning from a hamstring injury is North Melbourne's Eilish Sheerin, who hasn't played since round seven.

"Eilish was so close to being available for our first final, however, we chose to give her the extra week and have her complete a good block of team training," North Melbourne AFLW physio Billy Williams said.

"[Sheerin] has trained fully for the last two weeks, including match simulation at our training session on Saturday."

Eilish Sheerin in action during the match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

It's good news for the Blues and the Lions heading into their do-or-die match at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday night.

Both teams enter the preliminary final with a clean slate on the injury front, and will have full availability when it comes to selection.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

