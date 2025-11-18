Sarah Hosking signs a one-year extension to play on at Richmond in 2026

Sarah Hosking celebrates with Ally Dallaway after Richmond's win over Adelaide at Ikon Park in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND veteran Sarah Hosking has revealed that she will play on at Punt Road in 2026.

The 29-year-old, who has had a challenging couple of years with injury, put pen to paper after a solid 2025 where she played six of the Tigers' 12 games.

Hosking's best game of the season came in round 10 against Collingwood where she had 15 disposals and four marks, including a Mark of the Year contender when she bravely ran back with the flight of the ball to take a courageous chest mark.

Learn More 00:37

"There's been a little bit of speculation," Hosking said on this week's episode of Tagged.

"You've asked me a number of times across Tagged this season, 'Am I playing on next year?' Yes, I am. I am playing next year."

It will be Hosking's seventh season at Punt Road and 11th overall after the utility started her career at Carlton where she was a member of its inaugural team.

Learn More 22:27

Hosking and her Tagged co-host, Collingwood defender Jordyn Allen, said they have been enjoying the current finals series where there are now four teams remaining - North Melbourne, Melbourne, Brisbane and Carlton.

Melbourne defeated Adelaide in the semi-final and now face some selection headaches before Saturday afternoon's preliminary final.

Defender Maeve Chaplin (hamstring) and key forward Eden Zanker (concussion) will be potentially available to return for the do-or-die clash with North Melbourne.

For the Kangaroos, recruit Eilish Sheerin is also aiming for a return from a hamstring injury that has kept her sidelined since round seven.

"There's some huge ins, potential ins," Allen said.

"So, Maeve Chaplin potentially in [from] a hamstring injury. Eden Zanker potentially in, and Eilish Sheerin returns for North.

"There's some really experienced finals players from all three of those names who are coming in. Who goes in, who goes out?"

Eden Zanker (left) and Jemma Rigoni celebrate after Melbourne's semi-final win over Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

For Hosking, the former Blue is loving what her old club is achieving on the field.

"You see the excitement that Carlton's playing with … I loved seeing the McKay sisters, Mimi Hill, you know, Maddy Guerin," Hosking said.

"Some of their players coming through [are] just so exciting. I think they're the underdogs to me.

"I think that's a team that looks like they're playing with a lot of freedom, they're having fun, they're getting around each other and really celebrating."

Carlton plays Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday night.