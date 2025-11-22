Stellar seasons from both the men's and women's programs has seen Brisbane take out the 2025 McClelland Trophy

Harris Andrews (left) and Sophie Peters are seen after Brisbane was awarded the 2025 McClelland Trophy. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has won the McClelland Trophy for 2025 after stellar seasons from both the AFL and AFLW programs.

The Lions won the 2025 Toyota AFL premiership, while in the AFLW, the Lions face Carlton in a preliminary final on Saturday night with the chance of winning through to a third-straight Grand Final.

As a result, the Lions have racked up 18 ranking points in the men's competition, while taking home at least 15 points in the women's.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon (left) and Brisbane president Andrew Wellington. Picture: AFL Photos

2025 is the first year finals were counted in the tabulations, with the top three McClelland trophy finishers putting in strong performances in finals serie.

Hawthorn finished second on the leaderboard after bowing out in semi-finals in the AFLW and prelims for the AFL, while third-placed Adelaide reached semi-finals in the women's comp and semi-finals in the men's.

Current standings of 2025 McClelland Trophy, noting final positions of Carlton, Melbourne and North Melbourne could change after results from Preliminary Finals:

Club AFL Points AFLW Points Total Brisbane Lions 18 15 (minimum) 33 Hawthorn 15 14 29 Adelaide Crows 14 13 27 Geelong Cats 17 6 23* Carlton 8 15 (minimum) 23 Melbourne 5 15 (minimum) 20* Collingwood 16 4 20 North Melbourne 3 16 (minimum) 19* Fremantle 11 8 19* Sydney 9 10 19* St Kilda 7 12 19* Western Bulldogs 10 7 17 Port Adelaide 6 9 15 GWS GIANTS 12 2 14* Gold Coast SUNS 13 1 14 West Coast Eagles 1 11 12 Essendon 4 5 9 Richmond 2 3 5

* Denotes ahead on tiebreak per current standings