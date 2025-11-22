BRISBANE has won the McClelland Trophy for 2025 after stellar seasons from both the AFL and AFLW programs.
The Lions won the 2025 Toyota AFL premiership, while in the AFLW, the Lions face Carlton in a preliminary final on Saturday night with the chance of winning through to a third-straight Grand Final.
As a result, the Lions have racked up 18 ranking points in the men's competition, while taking home at least 15 points in the women's.
2025 is the first year finals were counted in the tabulations, with the top three McClelland trophy finishers putting in strong performances in finals serie.
Hawthorn finished second on the leaderboard after bowing out in semi-finals in the AFLW and prelims for the AFL, while third-placed Adelaide reached semi-finals in the women's comp and semi-finals in the men's.
Current standings of 2025 McClelland Trophy, noting final positions of Carlton, Melbourne and North Melbourne could change after results from Preliminary Finals:
|
Club
|
AFL Points
|
AFLW Points
|
Total
|
Brisbane Lions
|
18
|
15 (minimum)
|
33
|
Hawthorn
|
15
|
14
|
29
|
Adelaide Crows
|
14
|
13
|
27
|
Geelong Cats
|
17
|
6
|
23*
|
Carlton
|
8
|
15 (minimum)
|
23
|
Melbourne
|
5
|
15 (minimum)
|
20*
|
Collingwood
|
16
|
4
|
20
|
North Melbourne
|
3
|
16 (minimum)
|
19*
|
Fremantle
|
11
|
8
|
19*
|
Sydney
|
9
|
10
|
19*
|
St Kilda
|
7
|
12
|
19*
|
Western Bulldogs
|
10
|
7
|
17
|
Port Adelaide
|
6
|
9
|
15
|
GWS GIANTS
|
12
|
2
|
14*
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
13
|
1
|
14
|
West Coast Eagles
|
1
|
11
|
12
|
Essendon
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
Richmond
|
2
|
3
|
5
* Denotes ahead on tiebreak per current standings