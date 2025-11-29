Alice O'Loughlin celebrates North Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

NINE weeks ago, Alice O'Loughlin was lying in a hospital bed with a lacerated liver.

Now, the North Melbourne small forward is a two-time premiership player.

The 23-year-old developed internal pain after a fairly nondescript game against Carlton in round six.

Feeling unwell, she was sent to hospital as a precaution, and the diagnosis – a lacerated liver, albeit on the minor side – sent a shock through the club.

It took a number of days to even determine how she suffered the injury, which was eventually determined to be a knock to her side while she had her arm raised.

O'Loughlin ultimately spent three days in hospital, but missed just two matches, healing at an astonishing rate.

"The season has ups and downs, it's long and you can suffer some hiccups like that, but it's just about persevering and just keeping on going. I'm super lucky to be out here and super proud," O'Loughlin told AFL.com.au.

"Those moments make you feel super grateful for your health and [wellbeing] and being able to come out here and play. I didn't know what was going to happen, but I'm super proud to be out here.

"There were [a few scary moments]. But we've got great staff, the two docs looked after me."

Brisbane hit North Melbourne with everything it could to open the game, but the Roos weathered the storm, and were able to gradually build out a 40-point winning margin.

"We knew they were going to bring the pressure, they're a quality outfit and we knew our system and what we've been working towards this day. We knew if we just stuck to what we know, it will come through and it will pay off. This has been many years in the making, and it's just a crazy moment," O'Loughlin said.

"Honestly, it doesn't sound real, it doesn't feel real either. I'm just super happy, super proud of all the girls and the whole program. Need to pinch myself."