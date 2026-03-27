Sarah Black looks at the leading prospects to be selected early at this year's draft

L-R: Emma Charlton, Majella Day, Brylee Anderson. Pictures: AFL Photos

MOVE over midfielders, it's time for the forwards.

The top 10 draft spots are usually reserved for midfielders – with a mere sprinkling of goal-kickers – but the class of 2026 is set to bring plenty of majors to the mix.

The past four AFLW drafts have seen only five key forwards (Olivia Wolmarans, Havana Harris, Emma McDonald, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Bridie Hipwell) selected in the top 10 (40 picks total), with Poppy Scholz a versatile tall who can play at either end.

AFLW DRAFT Get to know the next wave of talent

But the top end of the 2026 draft pool is a comparative land of the giants, with three key forwards and a ruck in the early running for top-10 status.

The Talent League – inclusive of northern academy teams – kicks off on 28 March, as does the WAFLW, while the SANFLW begins on 18 April, with the league's first under-18s girls competition already underway.

Who should you keep an eye on this year?

Brylee Anderson (Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro, midfielder)

The Healesville ball-winner knows only one way, and that's to attack the footy. A well-rounded midfielder who is equally adept in clearances as she is laying a tackle. Anderson took out Vic Metro's under-16 MVP in 2023 at 15. The younger sister of second-year Hawk Cody and a member of last year's Toyota AFL Indigenous Academy.

Brylee Anderson during the Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final match between Eastern Ranges and the Dandenong at IKON Park September 20th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Emma Charlton (South Adelaide/South Australia, midfielder)

The younger sister of Adelaide's Teah, Charlton had a dominant 2025, taking out South Australia's MVP at the under-18 championships despite being a bottom-ager. Finds a truckload of the footy and has elite ball-use, making smart decisions under pressure. Charlton also won the 2025 SANFLW Grand Final best on ground medal, playing against some near twice her age.

Emma Charlton handballs during the U18 Girls match between Western Australia and South Australia at Revo Fitness Stadium, June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Majella Day (Murray Bushrangers/GWS Academy, NSW, key forward)

Already has an under-18 All-Australian guernsey in the wardrobe after a strong nationals last year. Day hails from Lockhart, a small town 65km east of Wagga Wagga, and tied to the Giants' academy. The tall forward stands at 175cm – the same height as Bri Davey – and kicked 30 goals from 11 games last year in a Talent League season split between the Bushrangers and Giants. Particularly strong overhead.

IPSWICH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Majella Day of the Allies celebrates kicking a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Allies and Victoria Metro at Brighton Homes Arena, on July 13, 2025, in Ipswich, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos)

Cara Dziegielewski (West Perth/Western Australia, ruck)

The top ruck prospect in the pool, Dziegielewski (Joo-ga-loo-ski) is particularly athletic, having also finished equal-third in the high jump at last year's under-18 national championships. It's been a few years since there was an elite ruck in the draft pool, and there are a few teams currently applying stop-gap solutions who'd be keen to nab the West Australian.

Cara Dziegielewski during the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls game at IKON Park, September 14th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mia Geere (Wilston Grange/Brisbane Academy, mid/forward)

Brisbane was happy to trade away last year's first rounders if needed, knowing it'll need picks aplenty to match incoming bids on this year's academy crop. Geere has pace and power from the contest to burn, and has also shown her wares on the wing and at half-back. Knows how to hit the scoreboard.

Mia Geere in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships match between Queensland and Allies at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Emily Mableson (West Adelaide/South Australia, def/midfielder)

South Australia's under-16 MVP and captain of the All-Australian under-16 team in 2024, Mableson is a classy mover out of the backline and can also rotate into the midfield if required. Beautiful user of the footy and calm under pressure.

Emily Mableson during the U18 Girls match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park, June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailee Martin (Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro, key forward)

Kicked an impressive 42 goals from just 10 matches in last year's Talent League at 17, and seven for Vic Metro in an under-18 match against Vic Country. Martin stands at 176cm – a fraction taller than North Melbourne target Vikki Wall – and moves exceptionally well at ground level.

Bailee Martin during the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match at IKON Park, September 14th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Harlee McIlwain (Morningside/Brisbane Academy, key forward)

Brisbane has one year without the departed Taylor Smith till McIlwain comes through the ranks. Not quite as tall at 176cm, but arguably more versatile than the ex-Lions spearhead, given she is just as capable at ground level as she is overhead.

Harlee McIlwain during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Allies at Brighton Homes Arena, July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Lexi Strachan (West Perth/Western Australia, mid/forward)

A versatile midfielder who can play on the inside, outside or even push forward, but it's at the coalface that Strachan does her best work. Doesn't just win the footy, but uses it to great effect, and can be deadly in front of goal.

Lexi Strachan looks to handball during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and South Australia at Revo Fitness Stadium, June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Polly Turner (North Adelaide/South Australia, key position)

While not quite in the top handful of players, Turner is one to watch for Adelaide and Carlton fans – dad Peter played a few games for each club, and if both are keen on signing her, she'll have a choice to make on which to nominate. An athletic prospect who can play at either end, and uses her strength to her advantage.