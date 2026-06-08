From where she grew up to the reason she carpools to training, there's plenty you might not know about Bulldogs forward Heidi Woodley

Heidi Woodley warms up ahead of round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW competition is full of unique characters, whose footy talent is matched only by their vibrant personality.

Ahead of the 2026 AFLW season, we're turning the spotlight on to Western Bulldogs forward Heidi Woodley.

Known for her athleticism and craftiness around goal, Woodley is no stranger to kicking a show-stopping goal.

From where she grew up to the reason she carpools to training, there's plenty you might not know about Heidi.

What’s your middle name?

Elizabeth.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

No story.

What’s your hometown?

Kilmore, Victoria.

What’s your greatest fear?

Heights and snakes.

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What’s something no one really knows about you?

I grew up on a vineyard.



Steak night or parma night?

Parma night.

What’s your coffee order?

Skinny cap.



Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.



Drive solo to training or carpool?

Carpool because driving scares me.

Heidi Woodley celebrates a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos



Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

What’s meant for you will happen.



Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Leroys Newport – amazing coffee.



Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

I have 10 – SUE ME

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick pony.



Do you still have a job outside of football?

I work in recruitment at the club.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Winning doubles tennis grand final with my sister when I was 14.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

NANDOS

Recommend a movie or book

Normal People (book) and Shutter Island (movie)



Fave footy moment?

My debut. I had every family member and friend come.

Dance floor or karaoke?

Karaoke.



