Bulldogs players worked with the club's new supplier to design a more comfortable, better-fitting uniform tailored specifically for women

Analea McKee and Sarah Hartwig with the new Western Bulldogs women's uniform. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

WHEN it comes to playing uniforms, comfort is key.

That was Sarah Hartwig's primary message as the key forward provided her liaison skills with the club's new AFLW supplier, Asics.

With the League-wide, 10-season Cotton On apparel deal coming to an end last year, AFLW teams have been seeking new suppliers for their on- and off-field uniforms and merchandise.

Most are signing club-wide deals with their existing men's apparel supplier, but for the first time, these brands are now having to design football uniforms for women.

Generally speaking, women's guernseys need more material in the upper chest and less in the waist, compared to the straight cut of men's jumpers. That also has a flow-on effect to the armholes and structure of the back of the guernsey.

There's a fine line between feeling constricted and too baggy, but the Dogs players have opted for a looser fit this time around.

Analea McKee and Sarah Hartwig with the new Western Bulldogs women's uniform. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

"Comfort is the main priority for me, I don't mind how it looks. But the Bulldogs have good colours, and the men's uniform always looks good, and it's extra special that we match with them this year," Hartwig told AFL.com.au.

"I was just asked by Alannah Berns, our old ops manager to meet with Asics – I have an interest in fashion, and I joined with 'Pritch' (Isabelle Pritchard) to discuss the uniform they had proposed. We tried on all the kit they had for us, we pointed out the parts we liked, compared it to our old uniform and put together something we really liked. They were really flexible.

"It's the fit, it needs to come in at the waist and accommodate any curves. We also asked for it to not be too tight around the arms, which is something we're aware can be an issue. The length of the guernseys can be too long (for those of an average height).

"We threw back to junior football and we really like the shorts we used to wear, and it's been a long time since we wore something like that, so we asked for something similar."

Even when it comes to hats, visors rather than caps are often preferred by women given the flexibility it allows for ponytails and top-knot buns.

"They had a lot of the women's cricket team kit with them on the day, and their training stuff was awesome. Their training tops are racerback (the material coming in between the shoulder blades), which are awesome, and allow more movement," Hartwig said.

"We asked for running shorts, rather than the training shorts of the boys, because that's the fit we generally prefer.

"It's hard because everyone has different preferences. But when you're running, you want to be free, and men's shorts can be too tight across your thighs, or around your waist and hips. The running shorts they've designed are really flexible, and they've got a cut up the side, which everyone loves."

The game-day guernseys can be adjusted through the torso for players at either end of the height spectrum (ruck Alice Edmonds and 158cm winger Rylie Wilcox), and the shorts will be slightly longer than in years' past.

Asics will supply the Western Bulldogs' men's, women's and VFL programs from this season. Photo: Western Bulldogs FC

Hartwig and Pritchard were also consulted in the off-field range, with the women's players requesting a long-sleeve top with a 1/4 zip, which isn't in the men's uniform kit.

As professional women's team sports continue to evolve and develop, so too will the equipment and uniforms provided.

Sports bras are not yet included in club gear across the league, despite the vast majority of players requiring high quality, well-fitting versions to assist performance (which can comfortably hit $100 a pop depending on sizing).

Hartwig also has her eye on an increasingly common piece of workout wear which aren't generally seen in the men's space.

"In the future, I would love some bike shorts. I love doing gym in bike shorts, they're more flexible and a bit more coverage when you're doing gym work," she said.

The Western Bulldogs AFLW players hosted a footy clinic for primary school-age girls to celebrate the launch of the Asics signing. Photo: Western Bulldogs FC

The Western Bulldogs held a footy clinic for primary school-age girls to celebrate the launch of the Asics signing, run by AFLW players, with the daughters of former players Daniel Cross (Charli, 11), Travis Cloke (Scarlett, nine) and Andrew Hooper (Ava, 6) having fun on Mission Whitten Oval.