THE AFL Digital Network's player-led vodcast Tagged has been shortlisted for Best Sport Podcast - Major at the 2026 Australian Audio Awards

Join Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe for Tagged. Picture: AFL Media

THE AFL Digital Network's player-led vodcast Tagged has been shortlisted for Best Sport Podcast - Major at the 2026 Australian Audio Awards.

Hosted by AFLW players Sarah Hosking (Richmond), Sarah Rowe (Collingwood) and Jordy Allen (Collingwood) with regular segments from Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle), Tagged provides a unique perspective on footy from the perspective of those in the thick of it.

Every week the Tagged girls dish up footy goss, lift the lid on their lives away from the field, and speak to some of the most interesting characters in the worlds of sport and culture.

Held in Sydney in May, the Australian Audio Awards celebrate excellence in podcasting and radio.

Sarah Rowe (left) and Sarah Hosking pose for a photo during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Nominees for Best Sport Podcast – Major