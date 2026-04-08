Players share their top tips on the best beaches, food spots and must-do experiences to make the most of Gather Round in Adelaide

A general view before a Gather Round media op at Norwood Oval on April 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HEADING across to South Australia for Gather Round?

Or an Adelaide local looking to broaden your go-to spots in your home city?

We've had a chat to a few South Australian AFLW players to find out some of their favourite haunts in town.

What are you doing at Gather Round?

Elaine Grigg: "I'll be watching the games and heading to the footy festival. It's something I always go to with my family and just enjoying how big footy is in Adelaide that weekend. It's such a good vibe having every team in one place."

Piper Window: "This year at Gather Round I will be heading to a couple games to watch some great footy. You'll also catch me at the Barossa on the Saturday helping with a fun kicking competition! Beforehand, I will definitely be checking out the footy festival in Elder Park to see all the free entertainment, grab some food, watch some games on the live screens, and maybe even jump on the zip line across the river!"

A general view during the match between Richmond and Fremantle at Barossa Park in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Which game are you most excited to watch over the weekend?

Window: "Definitely keen to watch Port Adelaide versus St Kilda on Sunday night at Adelaide Oval. Always a great way to end the weekend supporting my club and wrap up a fun weekend of footy. Night games at Adelaide Oval are a great atmosphere so super keen to cheer on the boys and have some fun with my friends."

Lauren Young: "I'm obviously super excited to see how the Port men go as they're my team but it’s a really good opportunity to see other teams I don't normally watch as much, so I'm going to the Hawthorn versus Western Bulldogs game. Hawthorn is very entertaining to watch and I'm going with my friend from the Bulldogs (Grigg) so it will be interesting to see the result and her reaction. Also I have loved 'the Bont' (Marcus Bontempelli) for a very long time so keen to see him in action!"

Imogen Trengove: "I'm definitely most excited to watch Collingwood v Fremantle on Friday night, the atmosphere will be great at Adelaide Oval and hopefully both teams play well."

Have you been to Gather Round before? Is there anything people should do while they're there?

Window: "Yes! I’ve been to Gather Round for the past couple of years and I absolutely love it. The atmosphere, vibes, and every team coming together makes it a fun weekend for footy fans. I love getting to the games early (mainly the Adelaide Oval games) to visit the Footy Festival since there are so many activities and family friendly events happening. Great way to have some fun before heading into the game. Also can't go past the zip line that goes directly over the river!!"

A view of the Macca's Footy Festival at Gather Round 2025 in Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

Young: "I have been to Gather Round recently and I really do recommend going to stand on the hill. Very good atmosphere, very good banter and may meet some new people along the way."

Go-to pre-game coffee spot in Adelaide?

Grigg: " Can’t go past Homeboy Café (in the CBD). Always a good coffee and a good vibe before heading to the ground."

Window: "Homeboy and Peter Rabbit (both in the CBD) are definitely some cute spots to check out. Great vibes, coffee and food! Can't go past it."

Trengove: "I love a coffee and walk along the beach, so my go-to pre-game coffee spot would be The Organik on the Broadway (Glenelg South)."

Best breakfast in Adelaide?

Grigg: "Frankie's on Franklin (in the CBD) is elite. The food's unreal and it's a good chill spot to start the day."

Window: "Peter Rabbit deserves another mention here, also Let's Brunch Cafe, and Blended Café (all in the CBD) for delicious bagels!"

Matilda Scholz: "I have so many brunch spots. Luma Coffee Club at Henley Beach is really good. They do the best avocado on toast with hot honey and halloumi. It's insane. They have good smoothies and drinks as well. Also our go-to cafe near the club is Rival Brothers. We all go there."

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Favourite game-day walk in Adelaide?

Grigg: "Walking along the River Torrens and heading towards Adelaide Oval"

Window: "Personally, I'm a beach lover. Walking anywhere along the esplanade is stunning. I'd recommend starting at Henley Beach, grabbing a coffee, and walking towards Grange. Such pretty views."

In your opinion, what is Adelaide's hidden secret?

Window: "The Botanic Garden and the Adelaide Central Market are both super cute spots to wander around and spend some time! The Zoo is also a great family friendly option too."

Young: "That we're actually not boring. Nobody really comes here or thinks of 'Radelaide' when they think of Australia, but we've actually got some hidden gems like Hahndorf, the beaches (Port Willunga, Horseshoe Bay, Port Noarlunga, Aldinga etc.) and so much more!"

Trengove: "I would have to say the beaches and wineries. There are lots of nice places just a short drive from the city, like Handorf, McLaren Vale and the Barossa that I would highly recommend."

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Best beach spot in Adelaide?

Grigg: "Glenelg Beach is always a go to. Good for a swim, a walk, and just hanging out."

Window: "I love Henley and Semaphore Beaches, they're lovely with a few shops and places to eat along the esplanade which makes for the perfect day trip."

Young: "I love Port Willunga or Horseshoe Bay"

Trengove: "I love my local beaches at Somerton Park and Glenelg, but Port Willunga and the beaches down south are beautiful."

Scholz: "I think we have some of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country. So if the weather's nice, going down the south coast would be so beautiful. Port Willunga is my favourite, but literally anywhere along that coastline is stunning."

Best Adelaide ground for vibes and atmosphere for the fans?

Window: "Can't go past Adelaide Oval, specifically standing on the hill behind the goals with all of the fans. Always a great time!"

Young: "Alberton Oval – get on down, carn the pear!"

Scholz: "Norwood Oval is iconic in South Australia. There's lots of history there with the SANFL, and it's really cool that the AFL could play on that ground as well. We play AFLW games there as well. Port Adelaide v the Adelaide Crows Showdowns are played there and they're really cool and exciting. It's a bit of a smaller ground, which could make it more interesting. There's a bit of variability to it. The area surrounding Norwood Oval is also really nice. The Parade in Norwood is a great place to hang out and get food and have a drink."

A general view during the match between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at Norwood Oval in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Trengove: "Definitely Adelaide Oval, it's my favourite ground and always has a great atmosphere. Barossa Park is also great, being in the country."