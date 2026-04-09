The 2026 AFLW fixture is set to feature four games played at AFL venues on the same day as men's matches

Ellie Blackburn (left) and Marcus Bontempelli are seen during a media opportunity on July 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2026 AFLW fixture will feature four double-header games with AFL matches, the competition's executive general manager Laura Kane has confirmed.

The matches will be played at AFL venues, marking a shift in AFLW fixturing away from smaller suburban venues to stadiums as the League aims to get the women's game in front of existing AFL fans.

Speaking at an AFL Axiom event on Thursday, Kane said the double-headers would be played early in the women's season, and would usually feature the same host team for both the men's and women's games.

"One way we can be bold is to play double headers in our big stadiums," Kane said of the AFLW's growth.

"So this season we’ll play double headers, having men’s and women’s games played on the same day in the same bigger stadiums."

Libby Birch, Daisy Pearce and Paxy Paxman celebrate after the preliminary final match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG on April 2, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson

As reported by AFL.com.au in March, several clubs asked for double-headers as part of their 2026 AFLW fixture requests, however the details of which teams will host the matches will be confirmed closer to the AFLW fixture release.

The AFLW season is set to start in the week of August 10, which coincides with round 23 of the men's competition, with the 12-round home and away season running concurrently with the final two rounds of the men's fixture, as well as the newly introduced Wildcard Round and the entire Toyota AFL Finals Series.

While the times and dates of AFL rounds 23 and 24 are not yet confirmed, the venues and home sides have already been locked in, opening the door for AFLW teams to potentially play at any of Marvel Stadium, the MCG, Adelaide Oval, Optus Stadium, the Gabba, Engie Stadium and the SCG.

Only six AFL/AFLW double-headers have been played in the nine-year history of the women's competition, however AFLW practice matches have commonly been played before or after men's matches. The MCG has hosted three double-headers, while the Gabba, People First Stadium and Engie Stadium have all hosted one.

The MCG hosted the last AFL and AFLW double-header in September 2024, when the Western Bulldogs' AFLW side's home game against Port Adelaide was hastily moved to the home of football ahead of the men's side's elimination final against Hawthorn. It was also the most recent AFLW game played at the MCG, with only three AFLW matches ever played on the hallowed turf - all double-headers.

The last time Marvel Stadium hosted an AFLW match was in August 2022, when the inaugural match between expansion sides Hawthorn and Essendon was moved under the roof after demand from both the teams and fans.

The first-ever AFLW Showdown was held at Adelaide Oval in September 2022, attracting a crowd of nearly 21,000, while the venue also holds the record for the largest AFLW crowd of 53,034 at the 2019 Grand Final. AFLW has not been played at the venue since that first Showdown, with subsequent fixtures played at the smaller Norwood and Alberton Ovals.

While most AFL venues have rarely hosted AFLW games, Geelong's AFLW side plays its home games at GMHBA Stadium, as does Gold Coast at People First Stadium.

- with additional reporting by Gemma Bastiani and Joel Peterson

AFL ROUND 23 FIXTURE

Friday, August 14 – Sunday, August 16

Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Gabba)

Essendon vs. Sydney Swans (MCG)

Fremantle vs. Adelaide Crows (Optus Stadium)

GWS GIANTS vs. West Coast Eagles (Engie Stadium)

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood (MCG)

North Melbourne vs. Geelong Cats (Marvel Stadium)

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne (Adelaide Oval)

Richmond vs. St Kilda (MCG)

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton (Marvel Stadium)

AFL ROUND 24 FIXTURE

Thursday, August 21 – Sunday, August 23

Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS (Adelaide Oval)

Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions (MCG)

Carlton vs. Fremantle (Marvel Stadium)

Essendon vs. Port Adelaide (Marvel Stadium)

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond (GMHBA Stadium)

Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs (MCG)

St Kilda vs. Gold Coast SUNS (Marvel Stadium)

Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne (SCG)

West Coast Eagles vs. Hawthorn (Optus Stadium)