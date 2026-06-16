A dual premiership player is out for the season, while a footy clinic has caused a setback for another Roo

Bella Eddey (left) and Amy Smith celebrate North Melbourne's Grand Final win on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's quest for a three-peat has suffered an early blow, with winger Amy Smith ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, while Vikki Wall's pre-season has been hit by a dodgeball-related incident.

Wall had forgone a Gaelic football season with County Meath in order to complete a full AFLW pre-season, but the plan has come a cropper at the hands of a lowly dodgeball.

It's understood the bullocking forward was playing dodgeball with kids at a club footy clinic during a community camp in Tasmania two weeks ago when she stepped on a ball, suffering a high ankle sprain that will see her sidelined for another two weeks.

Vikki Wall in action during the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

It remains unclear as to whether she will be available for the Australia v Ireland representative game on August 1, given her interrupted pre-season.

The 27-year-old Smith, a two-time premiership player, suffered her serious knee injury in the final few minutes of a training session.

Amy Gavin Mangan has also suffered a minor hamstring injury and will be out of action for the next 1-2 weeks, while Nicole Bresnehan is continuing her rehab from her ACL injury suffered in September.

Darren Crocker, Jasmine Garner and Nicole Bresnehan after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Teams can sign replacement players for those ruled inactive during pre-season, and North Melbourne's VFLW team has been in hot form over the past month.

Midfielder Abby Favell, 23, has averaged 22 disposals and six marks after crossing from Geelong's VFLW team, and is likely to be one of the players in the frame to be promoted to the AFLW team in Smith's stead.

North Melbourne's round one game is slated for the weekend of August 14-16 (an as-yet unscheduled double-header against Geelong).