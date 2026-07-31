Australia coach would have preferred representative clash further from beginning of AFLW season

Darren Crocker, Jasmine Garner, Orla O'Dwyer and Colin O'Riordan on July 31, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

AUSTRALIA coach Darren Crocker has expressed mixed feelings about the timing of Saturday’s historic 2026 NAB AFLW representative clash between Australia and Ireland at North Sydney Oval.

With the match scheduled on the eve of the AFLW season, Crocker is balancing concerns over player workload and conditioning with an understanding of the administrative push to make the fixture a reality.

The game falls squarely within a revamped AFLW pre-season schedule that allows each club three unofficial match simulations and one official practice match. Held throughout July, the informal hit-outs featured custom lengths, modified rules, and a focus on specific scenarios — like stoppage practice or defending leads — before clubs transitioned to official practice matches under standard game conditions.

To add to the tight timeline, the representative match overlaps with the final round of match simulations, just days before the season opens with a St Kilda vs. Carlton double-header at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 9.

This setup stands in stark contrast to the men’s mid-February State of Origin game, which was positioned much earlier in the pre-season calendar. That placement gave players a month-long recovery buffer before the season began, even if it provided fewer unofficial simulations to build match readiness ahead of the official AAMI Community Series (February 25 – March 1) and March's Opening Round.

By contrast, because the Australia vs. Ireland clash sits right on the eve of round one, players have virtually no recovery buffer. This creates a severe physical strain and tight timing crunch for coaches and clubs alike.

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"Personally, I think the timing could be a little bit better," Crocker told media at Friday's captains' and coaches' press conference.

"It could have been given to us a little bit earlier in the pre-season, pretty much when players are conditioned enough for match play — which would have been about three or four weeks ago. That would be better timing for footy.

"But I understand the AFL was really keen to get this game up and going, and they had to find a spot for it. It just happens to be this weekend, pretty tight to the beginning of the AFLW season. In an ideal world, a few weeks earlier would have been better."

To manage these physical demands, both teams will use an extended nine-player interchange bench — four more than in standard AFLW matches — expanding the match-day squad to 25 players to allow heavy rotation and tailored player load management.

"There are (some players on managed minutes), but that's the beauty of having nine players on the interchange. We can give this experience to all 25 players, knowing that a few of them are being load managed. … It allows those players to experience this," Crocker said.

The Ireland team sign autographs during the 2026 AFLW Ireland Media Opportunity, July 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It would be disappointing if you put a cap on a player and then you couldn't select them, so we can manage that with no issues."

Juggling this representative match alongside his role as North Melbourne’s coach, Crocker had to delegate the Kangaroos' final match simulation prep to footy boss Rhys Harwood.

Facing off against Ireland coach — and Sydney mentor — Colin O’Riordan, Crocker joked that "a couple of the Swannies girls are being load managed," playfully accusing O'Riordan of restricting his club stars' game time to preserve them for the upcoming AFLW season.

O’Riordan quickly retorted that North Melbourne forward Vikki Wall — who is lining up for Ireland — "is too".

"Only if you play her through the midfield," Crocker fired back, quipping that Wall's workload only needs managing if O'Riordan runs her through the engine room rather than keeping her in the forward line.