Emily Bates poses for a photo during Hawthorn's team photo day on July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AT LEAST four AFLW clubs have or are set to appoint new captains for the 2024 NAB AFLW season.

Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide have confirmed Bec Beeson and Janelle Cuthbertson will lead their respective teams, while Adelaide is yet to confirm Chelsea Randall's replacement.

De Berry has been named as the Western Bulldogs' new captain, replacing Ellie Blackburn, while Ange Stannett will take over from Hayley Miller at Fremantle.

Emily Bates will add another chapter to her storied career when she leads Hawthorn in 2024, with outgoing skipper Tilly Lucas-Rodd remaining in the leadership group.

Read on to find out who's in the leadership group for your club in 2024.

This article will be updated as clubs announce their leadership groups.

Chelsea Randall has announced she will step down as captain, with a new leadership group yet to be appointed.

The reigning premier will take an unchanged leadership group into the 2024 season.

Breanna Koenen will captain Brisbane for a fourth season, first taking the reins in season six of 2022, with defender Nat Grider serving as vice-captain for a third time.

Belle Dawes, Cathy Svarc, Ally Anderson and Sophie Conway form the leadership group, the latter three players having held roles since 2022.

TBC

TBC

Inaugural captains Bonnie Toogood and Steph Cain will again lead the Bombers in 2024.

Recruits Bess Keaney - who was vice-captain at Gold Coast - and Maddi Gay - who won a premiership with Melbourne in season seven - will slot straight into the leadership group along with Sophie Alexander.

Special words to announce our 2024 leaders🥹 https://t.co/diHqNVpFFv pic.twitter.com/8WZmjD0yzq — Essendon AFLW (@essendonfcw) July 23, 2024

Fremantle players and coaches have appointed best-and-fairest Ange Stannett as captain this year, despite the former vice-captain being ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

Previous skipper Hayley Miller will serve as one of three vice-captains (one on each line), alongside forward Aine Tighe and defender Laura Pugh.

Emma O'Driscoll and recruit Ash Brazill round out the leadership group, with Gabby O'Sullivan removing herself from contention after six seasons.

Ange Stannett enters her captain era in 2024 ⚓️



After being voted in by the playing + coaching group, Stannett will lead our AFLW side supported by three vice-captains in Hayley Miller, Laura Pugh & Aine Tighe.#foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/VDw2pyPrUD — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) July 3, 2024

TBC

TBC

Bec Beeson has been named as the Giants' captain for 2024, replacing long-serving captain Alicia Eva.

Katherine Smith has been named as vice-captain, while Tarni Evans and Alyce Parker round out the leadership group.

GWS's 2024 AFLW leadership group (L-R): Tarni Evans, Kat Smith, Bec Beeson and Alyce Parker. Picture: GWS Giants

Emily Bates will captain Hawthorn in 2024, with the 2022 AFLW Best and Fairest winner replacing inaugural captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

Premiership player and new recruit Eliza West has been named as vice-captain.

Lucas-Rodd remains part of the leadership group, along with Jenna Richardson and Jas Fleming.

Our 2024 leaders - writing a new chapter in Hawthorn history ⭐ pic.twitter.com/OH4P4dEbpO — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) July 25, 2024

The Demons are unchanged at the top, with Kate Hore and Tyla Hanks continuing in their roles for a second year as captain and vice-captain respectively.

Inaugural player Sarah Lampard is back in the leadership group after holding a role in 2019, while Paxy Paxman returns to an official leadership role, having vice-captained the club between 2020 and season six of 2022.

Of last year's leadership group, Libby Birch has moved to North Melbourne, while 36-year-old Rhiannon Watt has been named alongside Lily Mithen, Lauren Pearce and Tayla Harris as a supporting quartet.

Our leaders for 2024. 👏



Led by the return of our formidable duo + with exciting new additions.



📝 | https://t.co/OoWDa20rRA pic.twitter.com/epUvHu9WWF — Melbourne AFLW (@MelbourneAFLW) June 27, 2024

TBC

Key defender Janelle Cuthbertson has been handed the reins after the retirement of inaugural skipper Erin Phillips.

The veteran was vice-captain last year, and served in former club Fremantle's leadership group the season prior.

Justine Mules-Robinson has been appointed vice-captain, with support from Ange Foley and new face Ash Saint. The forward takes the spot of usual leadership group member Hannah Dunn, who will miss the season due to pregnancy.

a big day for our leaders, and a big day for our club 💫 pic.twitter.com/cYPmJ0ZS1C — Port Adelaide AFLW (@pafc_w) June 18, 2024

TBC

Long-term skipper Hannah Priest will captain the Saints for a fourth season outright (and fifth overall), with Bianca Jakobsson serving as her vice-captain for the third time.

But the Saints have overhauled their leadership group, ushering in fresh faces Georgia Patrikios (23 years old), Serene Watson (22) and Tyanna Smith (21).

The club said Nicola Stevens and Steph Chiocci will remain as senior leaders, but not in an official capacity.

Nat Plane, Molly McDonald and Hannah Stuart also make way from last year's leadership group.

Our 2024 leaders 💫



Hannah Priest (C) and Bianca Jakobsson (VC) will once again lead us into battle this season!



Joining them in the leadership group for the first time is young trio Tyanna Smith, Georgia Patrikios and Serene Watson!



Congrats, girls 👏 — St Kilda FCW (@stkildafcw) July 5, 2024

TBC

Inaugural West Coast skipper Emma Swanson will continue to captain the club for a sixth season under new coach Daisy Pearce.

Bella Lewis has been appointed vice-captain for a successive season, but will be joined this year in the role by 20-year-old Charlie Thomas, who took out the club's best and fairest in 2023.

Two recruits have clearly had a big impact in a short space of time, with Jess Hosking and Matilda Sergeant – who will miss the season with a torn ACL – rounding out the leadership group.

It's a freshened leadership group, which has lost Dana Hooker (pregnancy), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle) and Jess Sedunary (retired) over the off-season.

West Coast's 2024 AFLW leadership group (L-R): Matilda Sergeant, Bella Lewis, Emma Swanson, Charlie Thomas and Jess Hosking. Picture: West Coast FC

Deanna Berry will take the reins from long-serving skipper Ellie Blackburn as an off-season of change at Whitten Oval continues.

Blackburn remains in the leadership group alongside Elle Bennetts, Isabelle Pritchard, Isabella Grant, and Jess Fitzgerald.