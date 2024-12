Ticket Prices

A single tier of reserved seating will be made available, with tickets released across Level 1, Level 3 and Level 5 (subject to demand).

Tickets will be sold as allocated reserved seating

Club and AFL members will receive an early purchase discount, saving 15% (or $5 per ticket) on reserved seat tickets, for bookings made before 12pm AWST Tuesday, December 24.

Ticketmaster transaction fee of $6.95 may apply.

View Seating Map



Reserved Seating

Club & AFL Members General Public Adult $30 $35 Concession $20 $25 Junior U15 $5 $10 Family - $70

A premium offering will be also available through Ticketmaster, providing seats on Level 3 in the Sports Lounge or Premiership Terrace, along with the option to purchase premium food and beverages. Members will not receive a discount on this ticket category.

Sports Lounge or Premiership Terrace