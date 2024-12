The AFL announced that the 2025 Gather Round will run from Thursday April 10 to Sunday April 13, which will coincide with school holidays in South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia, New South Wales and Queensland.

The traditional Easter round of matches will follow over the long weekend of April 18 - 21.

Tickets purchasers will be able to view their tickets via Ticketek App by Monday, December 16.

Ticket FAQs