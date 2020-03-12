Overview of yourself and why the AFL Grad Program:

I graduated with a Bachelor of Communication and worked in the journalism industry for a year. I was looking for a new opportunity but wanted to work for a place that aligned with my values for the community. Working at the AFL meant seeing my passion for communications and marketing intersect with my love for Australia’s game. Footy has always been a vehicle for identity and belonging, and I wanted to be a part of other people’s journey in connecting to the game.

Overview of your department/ role:

I coordinate marketing campaigns for all the Premium and Corporate offerings at the AFL including Medallion Club, AFL Memberships and Premier Suites (just to name a few!).

Fast Five with Elisha

1. What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

A typical week for me can span from strategising a digital campaign, to hosting AFL corporate members at a footy game, to sitting at an umpiring analysis meeting. Being an AFL Grad means I not only get to develop my skills in marketing, but I also get unique opportunities to see all parts of the business and learn new things about footy.

2. What has been one of your highlights so far?

So far, our immersions are my favourite part of the AFL Grad Program, particularly the game day data, analytics and audiences experience. Getting to see how player and match data is recorded live, and peering into the commentator’s boxes (and not to mention - seeing Anthony Hudson) was a humbling insight into all the moving parts that bring the footy to everyone’s TV screens.

3. What skills have you developed as part of this program?

Public speaking and presenting. Expressing your ideas can be daunting when you’re a grad; but knowing that everyone at the AFL is supporting you to take ownership of your ideas. I’ve been able to develop my public speaking skills, thanks to the many presentation opportunities since starting!

4. What advice would you give to our future grads?

Being an AFL Grad is such a unique opportunity. Take advantage of every experience knowing that there are so many people who would love to be in your shoes! Soak up every moment! AND…don’t forget to have fun with your cohort. They’re going to be your best friends and support network throughout the year and beyond. Plan dinners, have lunch together, watch the footy together!

5. Can you share a favourite quote?

“You’re not everything you want to be yet, but you’re a lot of things you wanted to be two years ago, and what a wonderful thing it is to realise that”

Anything else you’d like to share about your experience thus far entering the Grad Program?

The AFL Grad Program has been such an exhilarating experience, and it’s moving way too fast omg. How is it already June?!