Overview of yourself and why the AFL Grad Program:

I was born in Italy and grew up around sport my whole life. I played tennis for most of my life with the dream of competing professionally, but when that didn’t work out, I knew I wanted to be involved in sport one way or another. So, you could say sport has always been a big part of who I am.

Now being a part of the AFL Grad Program, working in the Premium Membership and Sales team. It’s given me first-hand experience in the commercial side of sport, especially around member experience, sales, events and building strong relationships.

What I’ve enjoyed most about the Grad Program is seeing how many different parts of the AFL work together behind the scenes. It’s given me the chance to learn, contribute and grow in an organisation that connects so many people through sport.

Overview of your department/ role:

Currently I’m working within the Premium Membership and Sales team. With my role focusing on supporting premium members and clients across sales, service, events and match day experiences. It has given me great exposure to the commercial side of the AFL and shown me how important strong relationships are in creating a great member experience.

On top of my day-to-day role, there are always extra opportunities thrown my way. I’ve been able to work on exciting product concepts, support new business development, and attend special events, which has helped me learn more about the wider business and build confidence quickly.

Fast Five

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

A typical week involves a mix of client service, sales activity, campaign planning and project support. I work closely with our Altis clients, follow up on corporate sales enquiries, attend attendance meetings, and support campaigns across premium products.

The program has also given me great opportunities to contribute ideas for reimagined products such as AFL Connect on a weekly basis, while also getting involved in related events and broader business initiatives.

What has been one of your highlights so far?

One of my biggest highlights so far has been getting involved in the AFL Connect ANZAC Eve event, where I had the opportunity to help host some of our supporting partners.

It was a great experience to be involved in an event that brought together partners, members and key people across the business. It gave me a better understanding of the relationship side of the AFL and how important these events are in building strong connections beyond match day.

Being trusted to play a role in that event was a real highlight, and it was a great example of the opportunities the AFL Grad Program has given me.

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

As part of the program, I’ve developed my communication, relationship-building and commercial skills. More specifically working in Premium Membership and Sales has helped me become more confident speaking with clients, supporting enquiries and understanding what creates a strong customer experience.

I also feel as though I have improved my ability to manage different tasks at once, think more commercially, and adapt quickly when new opportunities or projects come up.

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Say yes to every opportunity, even if it feels outside your comfort zone. The AFL Grad Program gives you access to so many people, projects and experiences, but it’s up to you to make the most of them. Be proactive, put your hand up, and take advantage of everything available to you.

Can you share a favourite quote?

A quote that’s always stuck with me is “Opportunities don’t happen, you create them.” and the AFL Grad Program is a perfect example of that. There are so many people to learn from, projects to be involved in and experiences available, but it’s up to you to put your hand up and make the most of them.

Anything else you’d like to share about your experience thus far entering the Grad Program?

So far, the AFL Grad Program has been a really positive experience. What I’ve enjoyed most is how much you get exposed to early on. You’re not just sitting on the sidelines, you get the chance to be involved, meet people across the business and contribute to real work.

It’s also taught me that the experience is what you make of it. The more you put your hand up, ask questions and get involved, the more you learn and the more opportunities come your way.