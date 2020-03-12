Overview of yourself and why the AFL Grad Program:

I grew up in regional Victoria, where I first found a sense of community through my local football and netball club. I loved the way the game spoke to so many people, from all walks of life, and brought us together. Naturally, when I moved to Geelong to pursue my Exercise and Sport Science & Business degrees, working with the AFL was always a goal at the front of my mind. When I came across the AFL Grad Program, I knew it was an opportunity too good to miss.

Overview of your department/ role:

I work in Talent Pathways within the high-performance team. To break that down, in talent our purpose is to provide a deep and diverse pool of draft potential footballers for the future of the game. Our main focus is on development and equal opportunities for our athletes. We operate like a mini club with operations, high performance, diversity and coaching/acquisition teams.

My role has involved a strong focus on data and analysis and will continue to evolve as the year progresses, and I take on more operational responsibilities. I’ve worked on a range of projects, including our National Preseason Testing, player scheduling, GPS data collection and auditing, as well as supporting programs such as our National Academies, Indigenous and Multicultural Academies, Next Generation Academies, and our National Championships.

Fast Five

1. What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

This is a tough question to answer because no two weeks are the same in talent, it really depends on the time of year. Some weeks, I’m out of the office supporting National Academy camps, diversity programs, or championship games. Other weeks, I’m in the office, deep in meetings, spreadsheets and data analysis.

2. What has been one of your highlights so far?

We’re certainly not short of highlights in this role, but being involved in our diversity programs has been incredibly rewarding and something I’ve felt very grateful to be part of. It’s been a great opportunity to contribute to creating more inclusive pathways and to see firsthand the impact these programs have on athletes.

Attending our National Academy camps has also been a real standout. Getting to know the next generation of leaders in our game and building relationships with them has been a unique experience. I’ve especially loved seeing our work come to life in these environments and understanding the tangible impact it can have on athletes’ development and future opportunities.

3. What skills have you developed as part of this program?

I’ve developed my confidence, communication, and ability to work in high-performance environments. I’ve also built strong skills in data analysis, adaptability and learning how to balance multiple projects and priorities at once.

4. What advice would you give to our future grads?

You’ve got this! There will be times when you feel like a small fish in a big sea, but it’s important to remember how hard you worked to get here and that you made it here for a reason. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, ask questions and grab coffees with colleagues to build connections (I’m still working on this too!).

5. Can you share a favourite quote?

In my first week I wrote down a quote from one of the senior leaders at the AFL: “Never forget how much it means”. I come back to this regularly, it grounds me and reminds me of the bigger purpose behind our work at the AFL.

Anything else you’d like to share about your experience thus far entering the Grad Program?

The AFL Grad Program is very dynamic and goes beyond what you see on paper. You’re supported by an amazing network but also given the independence to take ownership of your work and succeed. It’s a great balance of playing to your strengths while continuing to challenge yourself.