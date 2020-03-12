Meet Jess - First Nations Engagement and Inclusion Grad, First Nations Engagement and Inclusion

I am originally from Perth, WA and grew up surrounded by sport, with footy playing a central role in my life. From weekends spent watching my brother and cousins play to being immersed in the game as a fan, sport has always been a strong connector for me. Alongside this I played netball competitively, which helped shape my love for teamwork, discipline and community.

I moved to Melbourne to take on this role, embracing the opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and experience something new. While I do miss the beaches at home, I’ve found myself really enjoying the energy and opportunities that come with city life.

Being part of this environment now feels like a natural extension of everything I’ve grown up with. Combining my background in marketing with my lifelong connection to sport has allowed me to contribute to an industry I genuinely care about, while continuing to learn and grow along the way.

Overview of your department/ role:

My grad rotation is with the First Nation Engagement and Inclusion Team, which is a new deadly team that makes impact across the industry in so many ways. Everyday my team is faced with something different with the same priorities being creating a safe and inclusive environment throughout the AFL, elevating the contributions, leadership and representation of diverse people and driving industry leadership to address discrimination and racism.