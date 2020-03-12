Meet Jess and Xander
Meet Jess - First Nations Engagement and Inclusion Grad, First Nations Engagement and Inclusion
I am originally from Perth, WA and grew up surrounded by sport, with footy playing a central role in my life. From weekends spent watching my brother and cousins play to being immersed in the game as a fan, sport has always been a strong connector for me. Alongside this I played netball competitively, which helped shape my love for teamwork, discipline and community.
I moved to Melbourne to take on this role, embracing the opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and experience something new. While I do miss the beaches at home, I’ve found myself really enjoying the energy and opportunities that come with city life.
Being part of this environment now feels like a natural extension of everything I’ve grown up with. Combining my background in marketing with my lifelong connection to sport has allowed me to contribute to an industry I genuinely care about, while continuing to learn and grow along the way.
Overview of your department/ role:
My grad rotation is with the First Nation Engagement and Inclusion Team, which is a new deadly team that makes impact across the industry in so many ways. Everyday my team is faced with something different with the same priorities being creating a safe and inclusive environment throughout the AFL, elevating the contributions, leadership and representation of diverse people and driving industry leadership to address discrimination and racism.
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What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?
No two weeks look the same in my role, which makes it so exciting. A typical week is a balance of planning, coordinating and delivering meaningful engagement across a range of stakeholders. As well as contributing to a new Indigenous vodcast, which has been an exciting space to work in. This includes capturing content and liaising with hosts and guests to help share powerful stories and perspectives. A big part of my time is spent delivering the Sir Doug Nicholls Round as well as communicating with clubs, community leaders and First Nations communities, ensuring we are building genuine relationships and creating opportunities for connection at every level.
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What has been one of your highlights so far?
My highlight so far has been my involvement in the planning of Sir Doug Nicholls Round. It’s given me the opportunity to sit across multiple areas of the business where our team is consulted to provide guidance and input, which has been incredibly insightful. Being part of the process from planning to execution and seeing everything come together has been really rewarding.
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What skills have you developed as part of this program?
Through my role I’ve developed a broad and dynamic skillset across stakeholder engagement, strategic thinking and communication.
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What advice would you give to our future grads?
My biggest piece of advice would be to say yes to every opportunity that comes your way. Some of the most valuable experiences I’ve had in this role even from my second day at work, have come from stepping outside of my day-to-day responsibilities and getting involved in new projects, conversations and ideas.
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Can you share a favourite quote?
“Don’t let anyone work harder than you do.” – Serena Williams
Meet Xander - Strategy Grad, Strategy, Data & Analytics & Investments
I grew up with a love of sport, and AFL has always been a big part of that. To me, footy has felt like more than just a game. It is one of the few things that can genuinely connect people across different backgrounds, communities and parts of Australia.
I studied Economics and French at university, which shaped my interest in people, culture, strategy and how organisations can influence society. The AFL stood out to me because of the role it plays nationally, not just in entertainment, but in creating connection, belonging and improving people’s quality of life.
The AFL Grad Program felt like the perfect opportunity to learn from inside an organisation with real influence, be challenged, and contribute to work that helps the game grow and continue bringing people together.
Overview of your department/ role:
My current role is in the Strategy team, where I support research, analysis and strategic projects across the business. The role involves helping understand growth opportunities, market dynamics, fan engagement, participation, commercial trends and the broader forces shaping the future of the AFL. A lot of the work is about taking complex information and turning it into clear insights that can support decision-making across the organisation.
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What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?
A typical week can be quite varied, which is one of the best parts of the program. It might involve research, analysing data, building slides, attending meetings, speaking with people across the business, or helping shape work for upcoming strategic discussions.
There’s also a lot of learning by being around different teams and seeing how decisions are made across the AFL.
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What has been one of your highlights so far?
One of my highlights has been getting exposure to the different parts of the AFL and seeing how much work sits behind the game. It has been interesting to understand the AFL not just as a sport, but as a large organisation with responsibilities across fans, clubs, players, communities, broadcast, commercial partners and participation.
A specific highlight was attending a Champion Data and broadcast immersion at the MCG, where I got to see how live data, commentary and broadcast operations come together on match day. Seeing that side of the game up close gave me a much deeper appreciation for detail behind the product fans experience.
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What skills have you developed as part of this program?
I feel I have improved my strategic thinking, research, communication and presentation skills. I’ve also become more confident in structuring problems, working with data, and turning broad topics into clear insights and recommendations.
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What advice would you give to our future grads?
Say yes to opportunities and make the most of the people around you. The AFL is full of great people with different experiences and perspectives, and one of the best things I have found is to ask questions and learn from them.
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Can you share a favourite quote?
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take"