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Meet Jess and Xander

Meet Jess - First Nations Engagement and Inclusion Grad, First Nations Engagement and Inclusion

I am originally from Perth, WA and grew up surrounded by sport, with footy playing a central role in my life. From weekends spent watching my brother and cousins play to being immersed in the game as a fan, sport has always been a strong connector for me. Alongside this I played netball competitively, which helped shape my love for teamwork, discipline and community.

I moved to Melbourne to take on this role, embracing the opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and experience something new. While I do miss the beaches at home, I’ve found myself really enjoying the energy and opportunities that come with city life.

Being part of this environment now feels like a natural extension of everything I’ve grown up with. Combining my background in marketing with my lifelong connection to sport has allowed me to contribute to an industry I genuinely care about, while continuing to learn and grow along the way.

Overview of your department/ role:

My grad rotation is with the First Nation Engagement and Inclusion Team, which is a new deadly team that makes impact across the industry in so many ways. Everyday my team is faced with something different with the same priorities being creating a safe and inclusive environment throughout the AFL, elevating the contributions, leadership and representation of diverse people and driving industry leadership to address discrimination and racism.

Fast Five with Jess

  • What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?
  • What has been one of your highlights so far?
  • What skills have you developed as part of this program?
  • What advice would you give to our future grads?
  • Can you share a favourite quote?

Meet Xander - Strategy Grad, Strategy, Data & Analytics & Investments

I grew up with a love of sport, and AFL has always been a big part of that. To me, footy has felt like more than just a game. It is one of the few things that can genuinely connect people across different backgrounds, communities and parts of Australia.

I studied Economics and French at university, which shaped my interest in people, culture, strategy and how organisations can influence society. The AFL stood out to me because of the role it plays nationally, not just in entertainment, but in creating connection, belonging and improving people’s quality of life.

The AFL Grad Program felt like the perfect opportunity to learn from inside an organisation with real influence, be challenged, and contribute to work that helps the game grow and continue bringing people together.

Overview of your department/ role:

My current role is in the Strategy team, where I support research, analysis and strategic projects across the business. The role involves helping understand growth opportunities, market dynamics, fan engagement, participation, commercial trends and the broader forces shaping the future of the AFL. A lot of the work is about taking complex information and turning it into clear insights that can support decision-making across the organisation.

Fast Five with Xander

  • What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?
  • What has been one of your highlights so far?
  • What skills have you developed as part of this program?
  • What advice would you give to our future grads?
  • Can you share a favourite quote?

 

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Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.