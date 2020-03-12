Overview of yourself and why the AFL Grad Program:

I am a born and bred Queenslander, born on Bundjalung Country (Gold Coast) and relocating to Gubbi Gubbi Country (Sunshine Coast) in my teens. I studied a Bachelor of Sports Management at the University of the Sunshine Coast, hence leading me to look for opportunities within the sports industry. Being a sport and footy lover, I applied for the AFL Grad Program as it felt like a fantastic learning and working opportunity in an area I am passionate about.

Overview of your department/ role:

Working within the Football Operations Department, I have had the opportunity to learn about the day-to-day administration and logistics required to manage the AFL, AFLW and VFL. In my role I have been contributing to ensuring a smooth delivery of AFL matches every week, through an assortment of individual and collaborative tasks.

Fast Five with Josiah

1. What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

My week typically beings with administrative work such as organising Match Officials Parking for all matches, providing any weather updates or concerns for the upcoming round and finalising matchday reporting documents from the previous game weeks. The latter part of my week is for projects or working groups, where I am completing tasks, contributing to the delivery of medium-term projects such as Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

2. What has been one of your highlights so far?

I was apart of the team that delivered the matches at Barossa Park during Gather Round. To see all our hard work come to life and be celebrated was a surreal moment, and to know I played an integral role to make it all happen was very special. I also have been lucky enough to sit on the umpire’s bench and shadow the AFL Match Manager for the Easter Monday game at the MCG which was an unbelievable game and experience.

3. What skills have you developed as part of this program?

Working in a fast-paced environment I have developed my time-management and communication skills whilst being part of the AFL Grad Program. I have also enhanced my stakeholder management and team collaboration skills, as these are integral skills I use daily within my role.

4. What advice would you give to our future grads?

For future grads I would say to embrace the challenge and take all opportunities you get presented. You are in such a supportive work environment, you shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes or ask questions.

5. Can you share a favourite quote?

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there”

Anything else you’d like to share about your experience thus far entering the Grad Program?

The AFL Grad Program has been an unbelievable experience so far. The opportunity it has already presented to learn more about the sports industry and the AFL as an organisation. To be given the chance to work within the biggest sport in Australia is invaluable and the experiences I have been given thus far have been like no other.