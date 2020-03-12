Overview of yourself and why the AFL Grad Program:

I came to the AFL straight from completing my law degree – after time spent as a legal researcher and paralegal, I seemingly was trending toward a career in corporate law, with two things drawing me to the AFL Grad Program.

First, the talented and committed team that have shaped a program that puts experience and professional development at the forefront – I got the sense that spontaneous, unexpected things could happen here. And, as it turns out, they absolutely do.

Second, footy itself. I’ve always loved the game, but I hadn’t fully appreciated just how deeply it runs through communities, families, and identities until I stepped into the AFL Grad Program. Working at the AFL means becoming a custodian of something that matters enormously to millions. That’s a privilege you feel every day.

Outside of work and study, I’m a passionate North supporter, a keen hiker and runner, father of a dog, and an avid reader.

Overview of your department/ role:

I joined the AFL team as Government and Stakeholder Relations Grad – a role that sits at the intersection of community impact, policy, strategy and people.

My work primarily supports our charity partners – headspace and FightMND, and Gather Round Charity partner – the WCH Foundation and sees me managing a variety of responsibilities and contributing to major projects that hold deep significance for Australia’s game.

Fast Five

1. What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

I’m not sure a ‘typical week’ exists in this program or at the AFL in general. But there is a rhythm.

I like to structure my week early – grounding myself, setting priorities, and connecting with my team to ensure I can hit the engine room with momentum.

By the end of the week, it’s time for consolidation, reflection, and resetting practices.

2. What has been your highlights so far?

One of the most meaningful moments of my time so far came during Gather Round, when I supported the management of player visits to the Adelaide Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Players spent time with patients and families, providing some a match‑day experience money simply can’t buy.

Seeing the impact firsthand – the smiles, the excitement, the relief – and knowing the work behind the scenes helped make it happen was incredibly rewarding.

Seeing firsthand – the smiles, the excitement, the relief for children and families experiencing hardship reminds you why this work matters. They’re memories that will stay with me throughout my career.

3. What skills have you developed as part of this program?

Through the AFL Grad Program, my professional toolkit is rapidly expanding across areas including strategic thinking, communication, presentation, facilitation and leadership.

These are skills that travel with you, no matter where your career leads.

4. What advice would you give to our future grads?

Be proactive. Reach out. Ask questions. Invite people for coffee. Bring enthusiasm and curiosity into every room.

The AFL is full of generous people who will share their time – take them up on it!

5. Can you share a favourite quote?

“The most certain sign of wisdom is cheerfulness.” – Michel de Montaigne.

A reminder that optimism isn’t naïve – it’s a kind of intelligence.