Our commitment to gender equity

At the AFL we have a strong commitment to creating a high-performing team united by our passion to make a positive difference and an ambition to be a game for everyone.

Central to this commitment is our Gender Equity Action Plan (GEAP), which is anchored in our values and core principles of equity, belonging, safety, respect and diversity. Our aim is to achieve gender balance across all levels of our organisation, ensuring that men and women are equally represented and empowered to contribute their talents and perspectives.

Since the development of our inaugural GEAP in 2018, we have made strong progress in our journey towards gender equity and remain unwavering in our ongoing commitment to furthering opportunities for women to have fulfilling careers at the AFL.

AFL Workforce Gender Equity Action Plan

Our Progress