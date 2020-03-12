Belonging at the AFL – diversity, inclusion and culture
The AFL has adopted an inclusion-led approach, creating a culture of belonging, a genuine team-wide commitment to change and finding strength in our differences by embracing the diverse skills, ideas, experiences and identities of our team.
Our commitment to gender equity
At the AFL we have a strong commitment to creating a high-performing team united by our passion to make a positive difference and an ambition to be a game for everyone.
Central to this commitment is our Gender Equity Action Plan (GEAP), which is anchored in our values and core principles of equity, belonging, safety, respect and diversity. Our aim is to achieve gender balance across all levels of our organisation, ensuring that men and women are equally represented and empowered to contribute their talents and perspectives.
Since the development of our inaugural GEAP in 2018, we have made strong progress in our journey towards gender equity and remain unwavering in our ongoing commitment to furthering opportunities for women to have fulfilling careers at the AFL.
AFL Workforce Gender Equity Action Plan
Our Progress
Supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ career
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have made, and continue to make, immense contributions to Australian Football.
Our AFL Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment & Engagement Strategy complements the important work and actions we have already delivered across the AFL, and our game, through the AFL‘s National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Council and our Reconciliation Action Plans.
Our ambition is for the AFL to become a true leader for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment. Ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander team members are represented at all levels, in a cross section of roles and throughout all areas of our AFL workforce – providing meaningful careers in a team environment that is culturally safe, inclusive and respectful.
The AFL also seeks to use the platform of football to recognise and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. The AFL’s annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round, and the AFLW’s annual Indigenous Round, celebrate the past and ongoing positive impact Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have on our great game.
We are continuing to build the cultural awareness of our team members and use the Indigenous rounds and other significant events in the calendar to help our team gain a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and histories.