Webinar training plays an important role in a successful training and onboarding program. The AFL will be hosting a substantial number of webinar sessions each month for users.
These will be run on various days and times including outside business hours and on weekends. Each webinar session only needs to be attended once and will be recorded and placed in our online learning library.
Webinars will be delivered online using WebEx video conferencing software, simply select the time and date that corresponds to your role in footy.
Once you have filled out your details, you will be sent automatic reminders that your session is coming up, and be able to manage your booking.
|TEAM MANAGERS
|Module
|January
|February
|March
|April
|Gameday
|Mon 30/01
8-9:30pm
|Mon 28/02
8-9:30pm
|Wed 02/03
8-9:30pm
|Tue 05/04
8-10pm
|Thurs 10/03
9-10:30pm
|Thurs 07/04
9-11pm
|Sun 13/03
2-3:30pm
|Mon 11/04
7:30-9pm
|Thur 17/03
8-9:30pm
|Wed 13/04
8-10pm
|Tue 22/03
7-8:30pm
|Tue 19/04
7-9pm
|Wed 30/03
8-9:30pm
|Thurs 21/04
8-10pm
|UMPIRE MANAGERS
|Module
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|Officials HQ
Matchday
Reports
and Awards
Setup
|Thurs 27/01
10am-12pm
|Thurs 24/02
10am-12pm
|Fri 11/03
10am-12pm
|Wed 16/03
1-3pm
|Mon 21/03
2-4pm
|Thurs 31/03
10am-12pm
|Officials
HQ Umpire
Management
|Fri 22/10
10-11:30am
|Thur 20/01
10-11:30am
|Thurs 17/03
10:30-12pm
|UMPIRES
|Module
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|Officials
HQ Umpire
Management
|Tue 26/10
8-9:30pm
|Wed 03/11
8-9:30pm
|Wed 26/01
8-9:30pm
|Thurs 24/02
8-9:30pm
|Wed 09/03
8-9:30pm
|Tue 15/03
7:30-9pm
|Wed 23/03
9-10:30pm
|Thurs 31/03
8-9:30pm