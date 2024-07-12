AFL Play AFL Play

For the AFL, the safety and health of our players—former, current, and future—is of paramount importance. While some risk of head impacts is an inherent feature of contact sports, the AFL is committed to mitigating that risk across the game. The AFL Strategic Plan for Sport-Related Concussion for 2022-2026 sets out the AFL’s ambition and its pathway in continuing to make our game safer. Protecting players and managing the effects of sport-related concussion (SRC) and repetitive head impacts has long been a focus for the AFL. As research evolves, we are actively engaged in global forums and annually review and update measures to reflect leading practices for player clinical care. The AFL is also actively involved in undertaking clinical research that informs policy for injury prevention and clinical care. Each year the AFL receives many requests for recent, evidence-based knowledge that can help guide players, parents, partners and significant others, doctors, allied health staff, coaches, and other club staff in the management of concussion. Outlined below are a collection of articles which we feel are highly relevant to the topic of interest and have all been peer reviewed prior to publication. Please note the list of articles below includes a combination of open-access and licensed articles with access rights that are subject to the copyright of the publishing journal. Conclusions below were provided from the published abstract of each article where publicly available.

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.